Not Fair: Sax, style, base and beats - Fleur East's beauty essentials

With her powerful voice, killer dance moves, perfect skin and head of enviably voluminous hair , Fleur East exudes a stage presence of a superstar. So how does the stylish singer and Sax-ophonist get camera-ready?
I ventured behind-the-scenes to gain a glimpse into her makeup bag and asked the man behind her incredible X Factor final hair last year, hair stylist and Get The Gloss Expert Jamie Stevens , for his hair how-to for one of Fleur’s favourite looks.
What 5 things are in your handbag at all times?
"Face cream, mascara, TRESemmé Plumping Powder, lip balm and lip gloss."
What were your favourite hair and makeup tips that you learned from the teams during your time at the X Factor?
"I’ve learned how to define my curls with the TRESemmé Oil Elixir , £9.99, and makeup taught me how to contour."
How long did it take to get ready for a live show?
"About 2 hours in total, maybe 3…for hair, makeup and wardrobe. It depended on the schedule!"
How do you prepare to be on stage?
"I take a moment to meditate and clear my head and I always make sure I find my family in the audience before I start singing."
What are your failsafe secrets for looking great?
"Taking my makeup off and cleansing, exercise and healthy eating."
What was your personal favourite X Factor beauty look?
"It would have to be when I sang Michael Jackson’s ‘Will You Be There’ – my skin was glowing!"
How do you keep your hair in such great condition?
"I love the TRESemmé Oil Elixir – it works wonders for defining the curls and eliminating the frizz! I use the TRESemmé 24 Hour Plumping Powder all the time too, it makes my hair huge."
Who are your hair and beauty icons?
"I admire Rihanna – she’s very expressive and never holds back. Her style is very unique."
...And how do you get those amazing abs?
"By going to the gym and working hard! I love doing classes like spinning, I run on the treadmill, do weights, squats…I work the whole body. I eat healthily too."
Get the look with Jamie Stevens
Want to recreate Fleur’s favourite X Factor hairstyle? Here’s Jamie’s hair tutorial showcasing the top techniques he employed for getting Fleur photo-ready before she stepped onstage...
Jamie says: “Fleur sang Michael Jackson’s song ‘Will You Be There’ one week - a big song like that needed big hair. We already knew Fleur had an amazing amount of hair, but on this particular week, I wanted to make the curls even tighter and her hair bigger.”
Step 1
"Apply TRESemmé 24 Hour Body Amplifying Mousse onto towel-dried hair, working the product through from roots to ends while lightly blow-drying."
Step 2
"Apply TRESemmé 7 Day Keratin Smooth Heat Protect Shine Spray , £5.78, then straighten the roots of the hair - this gives the hair more volume. Section the hair and wrap the hair around a coil comb. Apply the heated straighteners over the top of the hair for tighter curls. Repeat all over."
Step 3
"Dust TRESemmé 24 Hour Body Plumping Powder , £5.75 into the palms of your hair and work through and tease with fingertips for added texture and root lift. Finish with a spritz of TRESemmé Ultimate Hold Hairspray , £5.25 for a show-ready look."
