Not Fair: Sax, style, base and beats - Fleur East's beauty essentials

With her powerful voice, killer dance moves, perfect skin and head of enviably voluminous hair , Fleur East exudes a stage presence of a superstar. So how does the stylish singer and Sax-ophonist get camera-ready? I ventured behind-the-scenes to gain a glimpse into her makeup bag and asked the man behind her incredible X Factor final hair last year, hair stylist and Get The Gloss Expert Jamie Stevens , for his hair how-to for one of Fleur’s favourite looks.

What 5 things are in your handbag at all times? "Face cream, mascara, TRESemmé Plumping Powder, lip balm and lip gloss." What were your favourite hair and makeup tips that you learned from the teams during your time at the X Factor? "I’ve learned how to define my curls with the TRESemmé Oil Elixir , £9.99, and makeup taught me how to contour." MORE GLOSS: How to contour your face like a pro

How long did it take to get ready for a live show? "About 2 hours in total, maybe 3…for hair, makeup and wardrobe. It depended on the schedule!" How do you prepare to be on stage? "I take a moment to meditate and clear my head and I always make sure I find my family in the audience before I start singing." What are your failsafe secrets for looking great? "Taking my makeup off and cleansing, exercise and healthy eating." What was your personal favourite X Factor beauty look? "It would have to be when I sang Michael Jackson’s ‘Will You Be There’ – my skin was glowing!" MORE GLOSS: The 10 best concealers for olive and dark skin tones