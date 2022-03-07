Olivia Chantecaille's top 5 beauty products

1) Chantecaille Rose de Mai Cream A lightweight cream that boosts radiance and purifies skin to keep the complexion bright. A unique mixture of plant and flower stem cells including pure Rose de Mai essence. This product offers complete anti-ageing benefits and is the perfect cream for everyday wear. Buy online

2) REN Moroccan Rose Otto Ultra-Moisture Body Oil This wondeful smelling cream is super hydrating and helps repair my dry skin. I'm partial to beauty products with rose ingredients and sometimes I like to use an oil in place of a cream as I feel it sinks in faster. It gives my skin a healthy, youthful glow and isn't greasy. Plus, I love how all REN products are made with safe and natural ingredients.

3) Mason Pearson Brush I always have the travel size brush in my bag to give my hair a quick polish. The boar bristles are gentle on my hair and leave it smooth and shiny - I never leave home without it!

4) PHYTO Phytocitrus Color Protect Radiance Shampoo This radiance enhancing shampoo keeps my hair bright and vibrant. I try to use natural, botanical products like PHYTO as much as possible. I like the way they make me feel and smell, plus I feel better about less chemicals being washed down the drain. Grapefruit extract imparts the perfect shine while sweet almond proteins leave my hair incredibly soft.

5) EO Hand Sanitizing Wipes in Lavender These organic, plant-based wipes are moistened with Pure Essential Oils and Organic Aloe Vera that sanitize and moisturize both gently and naturally. They come in convenient packs that you can throw in any bag and are perfect when travelling. They're also safe to use on my daughter Delphina and the smell of lavender is very soothing.