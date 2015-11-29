On the hunt for stocking thrillers? Let BeautyMART be your guide

For me, the following list comprises all of beauty’s big hitters: from secret Santa and stocking stuffer surprises to blow out beauty gifts and party prep essentials. Shop BeautyMART Stocking Thrillers for an expertly edited pick of seasonal gift suggestions...

Under £10

Bourjois 1 Second Magic Nail Polish Remover Hands and Feet , £6.50

Vanish nail varnish with ease: dip and twist fingertips or sweep across toe nails.

DHC Revitalizing Moisture Strips Eyes , £8.50

De-bag, de-puff and de-age the eye area (temporarily…) with these fast-acting mini masks. Like champagne, they’re best straight from the fridge.

Rebel’s Refinery Capital Vices Skull Lip Balm , £8.50

If Keith Richards used lip balm… Good for boys or non-girly girls.

Under £25

EOS Holiday 2015 Decorative Lip Balm Collection , £21

Three cult lip balms plus mini jewel, letter and number transfers for personalising. Customisation was never so cute.

Makeup Eraser , £17

For minimalists, purists and eco warriors, think of this as an eCloth for the skin. No need for cleanser - the velvet pile cloth uses friction to remove all make-up and dirt.

L.A.B.2 I’m Turning Pro Brush Kit , £20

For makeup obsessives and Kardashian wannabes, this kit of 4 brushes will take you from first base and beyond.

Under £50

Pearl Lowe Orange Blossom Candle , £30

For those who didn't plant their Paperwhites in time for Christmas, this candle will deliver the scent of spring for 50 hours.

Glo & Ray Balloon Pop Skybreaker Limited Collection , £28

Get creative with this eye pencil set of six shades and textures from safe neutrals to poppy fashion colours. Scores high on packaging too - a burst of vibrant 80s graphics.

Isle of Roses Hair Oil , £42

For hair that needs a pick-me-up or a smooth-down this beautifully scented elixir is pure joy. We’ve been waiting for it to land in our warehouse since August but Santa has promised to deliver well in time for Christmas.

