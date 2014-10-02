1 / 11

Our 10 favourite pink products for breast cancer

One of the things we love about the beauty world is how lovely and supportive everyone is. Just look at how many fantastic beauty brands are donating to charity for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. From the £4.99 collapsabottle to the £99 Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, there’s a huge range of products out there that you can buy this month for even more of a feelgood factor.

And as it’s Breast Cancer AWARENESS month and not just shopping month… we should remind you to check your boobs for lumps or anything unusual.