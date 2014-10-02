Our 10 favourite pink products for breast cancer

Emma Bartley 2 October 2014
Our 10 favourite pink products for breast cancer

One of the things we love about the beauty world is how lovely and supportive everyone is. Just look at how many fantastic beauty brands are donating to charity for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. From the £4.99 collapsabottle to the £99 Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, there’s a huge range of products out there that you can buy this month for even more of a feelgood factor.

And as it’s Breast Cancer AWARENESS month and not just shopping month… we should remind you to check your boobs for lumps or anything unusual.

bareMinerals Marvellous Moxie lipgloss in Survivor

One of our favourite natural skincare brands, bareMinerals, have teamed up with one of our favourite charities, Look Good Feel Better, to produce this suits-everyone pink lipgloss. Infused with vitamins and minerals, it’ll smooth and hydrate lips. For each lipgloss sold, bareMinerals will donate £5 to the charity, who help women and teenagers who are dealing with the visible side-effects of cancer treatment.

£16, available to  buy online

Tangle Teezer

You can’t beat this cult product for quick, gentle detangling. We love its flexible spikes and handy size. Tangle Teezer are contributing to Breast Cancer Care, a brilliant UK-wide charity who provide specialist nurses and an emotional support network to breast cancer sufferers.

£12, available to  buy online

Aromatherapy Associates Inner Strength candle

The founder of Aromatherapy Associates, Geraldine Howard, is a breast cancer survivor herself and created the Inner Strength bath and shower oil, a mysterious combination of frankincense and cardamom, while undergoing treatment. She has pledged 10 per cent of the proceeds from this candle to Defence Against Cancer.

£35, available to  buy online

Intral Redness Relief Soothing Serum

Five active ingredients - chamomile, polysaccharides, hawthorn, peony and panthenol, if we remember correctly - reduce the appearance of redness in this calming serum by Darphin. As well as soothing and softening irritated skin, your smooth glass bottle will help to cure cancer, with Darphin donating £5 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation for each one sold in the UK this month. And if you want a user review, our Sense & Sensitivity columnist Judy describes it as “looooovely”.

£53, available to  buy online

Origins Drink Up Hydrating lip balm in Berry Splash

Made with with aloe vera, jojoba oil, apricot kernel oil, orange peel wax and wheatgerm oil, this soothing lip balm couldn’t be§ any more natural. Buy one in limited-edition pink ribbon packaging and Origins will donate £2.50 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

£16, available to  buy online

Collapsabottle

If you need water when you exercise but hate carrying a water bottle around, the collapsabottle is perfect. Simply fill it, sip it and stamp it down flat when you’re finished. (Great for expressing your frustration with your personal trainer.) All the proceeds from this pink version go to Breast Cancer Care.

£4.99, available to  buy online

Sew Lomax Raspberry Pop pouch

With £12 going to the Pink Ribbon Foundation for every one of these lipstick-stitched pouches going to Breakthrough Breast Cancer, there are more reasons to buy than the obvious “My last make-up bag finally gave up after I tried to squeeze one too many mascaras into it”.

£25, available to  buy online

Elemis Limited Edition Pink Jar Pro-Collagen Marine Cream

With skin-firming and wrinkle-reducing properties, it’s no surprise that one of these little miracle jars is sold around the world every minute.

Make yours even more of a miracle by buying the limited edition in breast cancer awareness pink: Elemis are donating £10,000 to Breast Cancer Care.

£99, available to  buy online

Crabtree & Evelyn, selected products

One pound goes to Breast Cancer Care when you buy selected products from Crabtree & Evelyn’s Rosewater, Pear & Pink Magnolia and Tarroco Orange, Eucalyptus & Sage ranges. The bottles are beautiful, the smells delightful. Why not get the Christmas shopping started early? Yep, we said Christmas. It’s October you know!

Available to buy in store and  online

Monster iSport Intensity In-Ear headphones

If like us you have to be dragged out of bed for a run or gym session, you’ll probably find that music is the best way to distract yourself. These in-ear headphones from Monster are perfect, and not just because £5 from every pair sold goes to Breast Cancer Care. They’re comfortable, sweat-resistant and let enough outside noise in that you can still hear traffic as you run – though on the downside, you can also hear the catcalls of any builders you run past. But they’re not to know that.

£79.95, available to  buy online

