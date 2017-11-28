We review Meghan Markle’s favourite beauty products

We love a good nosy around other people’s beauty cabinets, bathroom shelves and makeup bags - in the way that some people are always on the hunt for secret recipes or reading lists, so we hanker to know what lotions and potions our neighbours and most admired women (and men) use on the daily. From new discoveries to established cult classics and budget buys, a glimpse at a dressing table or delve into a wash bag can say a lot about a person, from personal taste to lifestyle to spending habits. Here’s a breakdown of what’s on Meghan Markle’s bathroom shelf, with our analysis of her beauty products of choice… Beautyblender, £16

The oft-imitated makeup sponge has been bouncing on makeup seamlessly since its invention in 1993 by makeup artist Rea Ann Silva, and Meghan revealed to Birchbox that a beautyblender is key to blending in base to make it look convincing rather than cakey: “Only apply foundation to the spots you need it and spread it with a beautyblender. I never want to cover my freckles, so we just do a 'wash' of foundation in certain sections instead of over the entire face." Soft, non-irritating and seriously versatile (it can buff on everything from primer to concealer to blusher to highlighter), a beautyblender lends itself to a light touch where application is concerned and they’re genius for travel. No edges = flawless makeup. Buy it Laura Mercier Radiance Primer, £30

It’s not just Meghan’s new rock that’s gleaming - her skin has a glow about it too, which is possibly down to this industry revered makeup base. Meghan told Beauty Banter that this is her skin perfector of choice with or without makeup- she wears it under moisturiser daily, and teams with foundation for filming. Otherwise, she doesn’t wear generally doesn’t wear foundation, likely down to a combination of godgiven good skin and the texture smoothing, redness reducing and luminosity enhancing powers of this primer. Buy it Kate Somerville Quench $75 (currently £56.50 according to exchange rates)

Speaking of moisturisers, this softening serum is Markle’s lipid-rich skin elixir of choice, and the facialist developed range can now be shipped to the UK. Caroline Hirons raves about the range, and the vitamin A plus effective hydrator combo within this serum garner it particular rave reviews. Think retinol without your face falling off in the skin rejuvenation process. Buy it Fresh Sugar Advanced Therapy Lip Treatment, £21.50

Meghan may hail from LA but she’s wise to get on board with a rich anti-chap balm to see her through the British winter. The Fresh Sugar range is buttery and nourishing across the board- I have the Lip Caramel Hydrating Balm , £15, on the go as I type. Try not to eat it. Tastes so good. Buy it Bobbi Brown Retouching Wand, £29.50

Likely handy for the plethora of photocalls Meghan will now be attending, this sponge-tipped creamy concealer is available in nine shades and provides portable touch-ups on the go. The formula veils redness and smallish spots without looking in any way chalky or masky. Meghan teamed up with Bobbi Brown to give us a masterclass in ‘back of a taxi’ makeup to mark(le) the launch of this, confirming she’s a woman after our own hearts who does her face on the commute. Only now she’ll be in the back of a Rolls Royce or royal carriage, but the central line is basically the same vibes no? Buy it YSL Touche Éclat, £25

Perhaps this could have been Meghan’s ‘something old’ at the spring wedding- this is probably one of the most timeless beauty products on the planet. Touche Éclat turned 25 this year, but it’s still got it in terms of light as a feather highlighting and shadow dodging. Meghan loves it because it keeps her alive: “It blends, it’s compact and if you’ve worked a 17 hour day and have nothing else on, you will still look relatively alive. Relatively.” Buy it Nars Orgasm Blusher, £24

Universally adored, being a blusher freak, I’m also in agreement with Meghan on this one- the smallest sweep of Orgasm looks fresh and warm on a large spectrum of skintones. It’s got the smallest hint of shimmer without veering into 80s territory, and if you’re tired, pallid or feeling blah, it’s a welcome naughty named boost. Buy it Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof Eyeliner in Cassis, £19

A purple toned, budge proof liner that makes brown eyes sparkle, this neat liner is perfect for tightlining and my mum has sworn by it for years, which only makes me think that Meghan knows her beauty onions (mum does). This eyeliner is also especially handy if you have hooded eyes and find that your eye makeup has a tendency to migrate up to your browbone by mid morning. Buy it Oribe Dry Texturising Spray, £41

Aside from a long, flowing, layered haircut , this luxe hair ruffler is the secret to Meghan’s piecey volume and body, as she explained to Birchbox: “There is nothing like a hair flip! When my hair is feeling a little weighted, Suanne, my hair artist on set, has me bend forward and she sprays a little Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray or nothing at all, and then has me 'flip back hard' to give my hair a little extra bounce." Incidentally, this smells awesome. You’d hope it did for the frankly staggering price point, but if you are going to splash out, it delivers on satisfying hair flickiness and fragrance that sticks around. Buy it Wella Professionals Oil Reflections Anti-oxidant Smoothing Oil, £5.90

The only item in Meghan’s beauty haul that I haven’t personally tried, I’ll take Meghan’s astoundingly shiny hair as evidence that this plant-oil enriched hair serum works. Ever grounded ( Meghan’s favourite body lotion is a Nivea basic you’ve probably used too ), Meghan makes this serum go further by applying it to dry bits post-bath according to an interview with Beauty Banter, and she also relates that it smells of holidays and makes both hair and body supremely strokable. Sold. Buy it Dr Bronner Organic Lavender Castile Liquid Soap, £10.49

Multipurpose and a dab hand when it comes to cleaning your beautyblender , this gentle formula is Meghan’s choice of body wash. She switches between the lavender and almond formulations depending on her mood, and the vintage style packaging will certainly look fitting in the royal shower. Buy it Nichola Joss, priceless