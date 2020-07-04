The budget beauty buys that are all over TikTok

It seems only yesterday that I was tuning into Zoella’s “haul” videos on YouTube and buying the concealers she recommended or swiping up on Hello October’s Instagram Stories to snap up mascaras she mentioned, but it turns out I’m ever so out of date. All the cool kids are getting their beauty recommendations from TikTok and I wanted in. The beauty hashtag on TikTok has had over 17 billion views and these views are translating into big bucks for brands. Take The Ordinary, for example. They sold 100,000 bottles of their AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution , £6.25, after a user uploaded a video of her applying it to her flawless skin (which has now had over 418,000 views) I took a little scroll around TikTok to discover the beauty products everyone's talking about and found that they're all very affordable. Here's what Gen Z and the TikTok generation are snapping up. Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water, £4.99

The hashtag #garniermicellarwater has 3.5 million views. Which I think we can all agree is madness for such a simple, staple product. Having said that, micellar water is Garnier's biggest seller so they're obviously doing something right with it. The videos mainly show users removing their makeup with it, or creating DIY sheets masks.

Another fairly basic beauty product taking the TikTok world by storm. I can’t quite work out why TikTok is all over this but YouTube skincare aficionado Hyam, who does round-ups of the best TikTok beauty trends thinks it’s because of the price point and the fact that it's good for dry skin. So I’ll go with that. There’s no denying that this goes a long way for the price, but not a lot else sets it apart from the crowd… Revlon One Step Dryer and Volumiser, £59.99



The videos of people using this hair tool are mesmerising, transforming wet, curly hair into ultra-smooth, sleek waves not normally seen out of a blow-dry bar. I’m sold!

We reviewed Elf’s Putty eye primer last week and were seriously impressed by it's blurring abilities, so it’s no huge surprise that the primer is allll over TikTok too. A quick search of the product throws up endless makeup tutorial using it, with some reaching up to 422,000 views.

I used this when I was at school, many many moons ago and it seems the youth of today have discovered it’s power for transforming thin lips into a Kylie Jenner style pout. It has 5.4 million views on TikTok with users showing before and afters from using the plumping gloss.

Isle of Paradise Tanning Drops, from £14.95