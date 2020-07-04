The budget beauty buys that are all over TikTok

Melanie Macleod4 July 2020
tik-made-me-buy-it

TikTok made me do it...

It seems only yesterday that I was tuning into Zoella’s “haul” videos on YouTube and buying the concealers she recommended or swiping up on  Hello October’s Instagram Stories  to snap up mascaras she mentioned, but it turns out I’m ever so out of date. All the cool kids are getting their beauty recommendations from TikTok and I wanted in.

The beauty hashtag on TikTok has had over 17 billion views and these views are translating into big bucks for brands. Take The Ordinary, for example. They sold 100,000 bottles of their  AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution , £6.25, after a user  uploaded a video of her applying it to her flawless skin  (which has now had over 418,000 views)

I took a little scroll around TikTok to discover the beauty products everyone's talking about and found that they're all very affordable. Here's what Gen Z and the TikTok generation are snapping up.

Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water, £4.99

The hashtag #garniermicellarwater has 3.5 million views. Which I think we can all agree is madness for such a simple, staple product. Having said that, micellar water is Garnier's biggest seller so they're obviously doing something right with it. The videos mainly show users removing their makeup with it, or creating DIY sheets masks.

@jenni.dunn18

##fyp ##skincare ##garniermicellarwater ##florencebymills ##rosedewittbukater

♬ original sound - jenni.dunn18

MORE GLOSS: Best micellar waters for every budget

Nivea Creme Moisturiser

, £4.39

Another fairly basic beauty product taking the TikTok world by storm. I can’t quite work out why TikTok is all over this but YouTube skincare aficionado Hyam, who does round-ups of the best TikTok beauty trends thinks it’s because of the price point and the fact that it's good for dry skin. So I’ll go with that. There’s no denying that this goes a long way for the price, but not a lot else sets it apart from the crowd…

Revlon One Step Dryer and Volumiser, £59.99

The videos of people using this hair tool are mesmerising, transforming wet, curly hair into ultra-smooth, sleek waves not normally seen out of a blow-dry bar. I’m sold!

@darianaacastillo

game changer ##NotOneThing ##hair ##revlononestep ##revlon ##blowout ##blowdry ##fyp ##xyzbca ##hairhack ##lifestyle

♬ heartless - favsoundds

Elf Poreless Putty Primer, £8

We reviewed Elf’s Putty eye primer  last week and were seriously impressed by it's blurring abilities, so it’s no huge surprise that the primer is allll over TikTok too. A quick search of the product throws up endless makeup tutorial using it, with some reaching up to 422,000 views.

@rominagafur

Friday glow up with e.l.f.’s Poreless Putty Primer ##elfvanishingact ##elfambassador @elfyeah

♬ Vanishing Act e.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer - elfyeah
@leilaniii2

Watch me disappear baby ah! ✨ Love using my Poreless Putty Primer ##elfvanishingact ##elfambassador @elfyeah

♬ Vanishing Act e.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer - elfyeah

Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme Lip Gloss, £19

I used this when I was at school, many many moons ago and it seems the youth of today have discovered it’s power for transforming thin lips into a Kylie Jenner style pout. It has 5.4 million views on TikTok with users showing before and afters from using the plumping gloss.

@ally_from_cali

here’s a before and after for those who complained last time ##fyp ##toofacedlipinjection ##lipinjection ##justdancemoves ##makeitred ##JumanjiChallenge

♬ Back Up - DeJ Loaf
@kardashxdoll

for the people who doesn’t think it works ##fyp ##toofacedlipinjection

♬ this is for rachel act up by trron on soundcloud - biblegrrl

Isle of Paradise Tanning Drops, from £14.95

Videos featuring this tanning brand from UK tan guru Jules Von Hep have over 8.3 million views on TikTok, mostly for the self-tanning drops - again, there’s a load of before and after vids showing how well they worked - but I didn't need TikTok to convince me to put these in my online shopping basket, I've been a devotee since it launched in 2018.

@jacimariesmith

these face tanning drops though (brand is Isle of Paradise-i have shade Medium and do 4 drops w/ moisturizer) ##MoodBoost ##fyp ##selfcare ##faketan

♬ They Call Me Tiago (Her Name Is Margo) - Tiagz

MORE GLOSS: The Reader's Edit: everything you've been buying this month


You may also like

MDLondon Blow: Davina McCall’s favourite hairdryer is set to rival Dyson

The best new perfumes for autumn 2022

Glossy Picks: the hot new launches to kickstart your autumn beauty and skincare routine

The best eyebrow growth serums for thick, bushy brows


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Mango puff sleeve mini dress, £29.99

New Look satin high neck blouse, £26.99

H&M Polo-neck jumper, £12.99

New Look tiered mem midi dress, £33.99

Monki wide leg jeans, £40

River Island satin wrap blouse, £33

More Gloss

Skin

Trinny London Skincare has added an advanced plumping peptide serum to its line-up

Beauty

The best eyebrow growth serums for thick, bushy brows

Sponsored

Why Ardell lashes are key to achieving the perfect ‘no makeup makeup’ look

Trends

From healthy Coke to corn ribs and siren eyes: our top 7 actually useful TikToks

Mind

How to deal with the anxiety attack 'hangover'

Judy Johnson
Beauty

Cosmoss Sacred Mists and Nectar Oils: the exact self-care products in Kate Moss’ new beauty and wellness line

Skin

"Like magic for my skin". Ella Mills shares the 6-product routine for pared back glow

Makeup

11 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Explore More