Percy & Reed launch LookBook on Instagram

There’s no better time to find a new ’do than in the New Year and no better real-time hair hub to find some inspiration than the new Percy & Reed LookBook which has just launched on Instagram.

Created to provide a fresh and innovative way of showcasing cutting edge styles and colours for both men and women, the live feed brings a wealth of diverse, modern and wearable looks straight from their salons and onto your smartphones.

According to co-founder of Percy & Reed, Adam Reed, “In the world of ever changing trends we want to keep our clients’ fingers on the pulse with looks created exclusively for our ‘LookBook’. At the same time, we’ve designed a place to share the stylists’ looks with our fabulous, loyal clients and followers.”

Co-founder Paul Percival adds, “We feel that we have some of the most exciting and talented hair stylists here at Percy & Reed. The LookBook is the perfect way for them to inspire both new and current salon clients. We are so excited to be launching ‘LookBook’ and cannot wait to see it grow both on Instagram and in the salon.”

Whether you’re looking for bangs or buns, lowlights or highlights, curls or crops, power ponies or princess plaits, every taste is catered for thanks to the feed being constantly updated by the Percy & Reed stylists with finished looks or those submitted from their clients (send to east@percyandreed.com or hello@percyandress.com). So in case you’re booked in for a chop anytime soon, make sure to follow @percyandreedlookbook beforehand for a sea of Instagramming inspiration at your fingertips.