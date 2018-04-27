PETA announces the winners of the vegan fitness awards 2018

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

PETA ’s fashion awards are well known, but this year sees the introduction of the animal rights organisation’s first ever Vegan Fitness Awards, and we’ve got the scoop on the results of the gongs celebrating and promoting vegan living, from the gym to the kitchen. Given that, according to a recent survey by comparethemarket.com , more than 3.5 million Brits now consider themselves vegan (that’s 7 per cent of the population), the influence of the likes of plant-based bloggers, cruelty-free fashion designers and vegan beauty brands is nothing short of vast, but according to the PETA judging panel, these are the outstanding performers in fields. Fitnesswear Best Vegan Outerwear Sweaty Betty Exploration Softshell Jacket, £385 The London-based sportswear brand uses ultra warm and light water and windproof PrimaLoft insulation instead of down feathers, plus a snow ‘skirt’ and inner fleece to keep you toasty on the slopes. Buy online Best Vegan Base Layer Helly Hansen Lifa Active, £36 Staying with the warm theme, this thermal top’s 100 per cent recyclable vegan Lifa material traps body heat without any bulkiness, plus it’s sweat wicking if things get sticky. Buy online Best Vegan Leggings Sundried Ruinette 2.0 Women's Leggings, £50

These compression leggings are seamless and second-skin like, plus the vegan fabric is sustainably made in Portugal. Buy online Best Vegan Slogan Top Bazaar de Luxe Vegan Power Tank, £29.95

A niche category, but one that’s getting the message out. This ethically produced vegan fashion brand puts its values front and centre of its designs, and looks damn good doing so. Buy online Best Vegan Trainers ASOS 4505 Trainer in Grey With Yellow Strap Detail, £40 These ticked PETA's boxes as they're lightweight, leather-free, suitably sporty-looking and sustainable. Also, they're nicely breathable to keep your toots cool. Buy online Best Vegan Gym Bag Adidas by Stella McCartney Gym Bag Multi, £90 Stella tops the fashion list and the fitness one too- no fur, leather or feathers is used in the production of her long-term sportswear line with Adidas, and this eco-friendly shopper/ rucksack hybrid proves once again that style, sporty vibes and sustainability are never mutually exclusive. Buy online Health Best Vegan Energy Food Deliciously Ella Cacao & Almond Energy Ball, £1

Plant-based food phenomenon Ella Mills has made her mark by way of cookbooks, cafés and Instagram friendly food styling, and her vegan snack range is selling like hot cakes. These were chosen for their taste as well as ethics, plus all six ingredients are familiar and recognizable on the packet, which isn’t always a given in the snack market in particular (dates, cacao, almonds, coconut oil, roasted nut butter and a pinch of salt). Buy online Best Vegan Protein Product Vega Clean Protein Vanilla, £26.99 for 518g Vegan protein powders are flying off the shelves, but finding one that doesn’t taste like shoe is sometimes a hard task. PETA rate this creamy vanilla one for its high quality blend of plant based proteins including pea, hemp, pumpkin, and alfalfa. Buy online Beauty Best Vegan and Cruelty-Free Sports Bag Essentials Le Labo Hinoki Shampoo, Conditioner, and Shower Gel, from £18