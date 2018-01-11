Plastic packaging: how beauty brands are stepping up for the planet

Is over packaging ruining our planet? From trapping and endangering sea life to making it’s way into the food chain, the overuse of plastic is a growing problem with far-reaching consequences. How bad is it? Well, if continued at the current rate, the Ellen Macarthur Foundation predicts that the ocean will contain more plastics than fish by 2050. It doesn’t sound good.

Plastic in everyday life is commonplace and most of us don’t think twice about it - it’s so normalised. However, the frequency with which we use it needs re-evaluating, a point raised by activist for campaign group, A Plastic Planet , Lilly Barclay, at a recent Soaper Duper event that we went to. “We have to start rethinking our relationship with plastic,” she said, in particular when it comes to single use plastics such as cling film for food. We’re getting through the stuff at an alarming rate and landfills and the oceans aren’t able to cope with the amount. Additionally, many plastics don’t biodegrade, hence why build up is fast becoming an environmental crisis.

However, there is hope with Mintel’s Europe Consumer Trends 2018 report indicating an increase in plastic pollution awareness and recycled packaging launches in the coming year. “More and more brands will offer education and leadership with clean, safe and sustainable products, as they seek to highlight, and safeguard, the purity and future supply of their ocean ingredients,” says Richard Cope, Senior Trends Consultant at Mintel. “Whilst plastics won’t be wholly demonised, intensified eco-lobbying will produce more recyclable products, as well as incentives and initiatives to encourage sustainable behaviour. We may well see social stigmatisation of plastic cups and cling film, more pioneering brands innovating with soluble pod packaging and more retailers dispensing with it completely.”

In terms of beauty, brands are developing their reusing and recycling processes to meet the planet’s increasing needs. From refillable products from brands such as Kjaer Weis to box-free skin and hair care products from Korres, companies are being encouraged to step up their games and look for ways to use less packaging and therefore produce less waste. There are definite strides being taken in the right direction however, there are many facets to the problem. As Soaper Duper founder Marcia Kilgore explains: “So many companies over-package their products to make them look bigger, or feel more full than they are (in cosmetics, this is a real red herring),” she says. “You can actually find very slim ‘weights’ in many packages, there to give the illusion of quality, when really the weight is just one more thing being thrown into landfill when the product is used up.”

In order to address the problem, companies need to adapt and rethink their existing policies - something that Marcia did with her brands. “We looked at a lot of the issues that we’ve created for ourselves (my own old brands included) with our collective lack of consciousness,” she says. “We’re now saddled with landfill, climate change, plastic oceans, water shortage, pollution, unsustainable ingredients that need reformulation, and microbeads that fish are eating. We also looked at the ingredients that people have worries about (founded or unfounded, there are worried consumers everywhere) and we realised that we could create a fun and very commercial brand that could also act as a mouthpiece to inspire others to think differently.”

It’s an influential platform and looking at the way brand’s products are packaged is a definite start for helping reduce the problem. Microbeads have officially been banned (here's our pick of the best exfoliators without microbeads if you need to switch), which is a step forward, but here are some of the beauty brands whose minimal waste and eco-friendly policies are setting the standard for the industry...

Soaper Duper