Poppy Delevingne and Pixie Geldof show us how to rock summer hair

Ayesha Muttucumaru 14 May 2014
get-the-gloss-summer-hair-colour-1

L’Oréal Professionnel and four international It Girls team up to help us find our perfect summer hair colour

For ample hair inspiration this summer, look no further than the SS14 L’Oréal Professionnel campaign fronted by Poppy Delevingne, Pixie Geldof, Malena Costa and Chen Ran.

From ombré to splashes of colour, short hairstyles to beachy waves, which It Girl will you be channelling this festival season? For blondes, look no further than Poppy’s ‘Splashlight’ mid-length pop of colour - it’s one of our favourites.

“This is the first time I’ve changed the colour of my hair, I’ve been blonde all my life and I felt this was the moment to try something really different,” says Poppy.

“Since I was a little girl, I’ve always wanted to one day have pink hair, especially after the cartoon Jem and the Holograms where the lead character had long, candyfloss coloured hair. Today L’Oréal Professionnel has realised the dream of that little girl.”

Here are each of the looks from the It Looks campaign for your perusal, to help you decide whether to go a shade lighter or a shade brighter this summer…

MORE GLOSS: Poppy Delevingne shares her beauty secrets

POPPY DELEVINGNE

The Hair Colour: The ‘Splashlight’ – a  horizontal band of striking colour through the mid-length section.

Get The Look: Try the non-permanent L’Oréal Professionnel Hairchalk in Sweet Sixteen Pink , £15, for hair colour that’s zero commitment but maximum impact.

PIXIE GELDOF

The Hair Colour: Mocha blonde matched with a pixie cut

Get The Look: A blend of warm and cool created using L’Oréal Professionnel hair colour in Majirel Mochas. We love the depth of the mocha roots and the playfulness of the lighter ends.

MALENA COSTA

The Hair Colour: Bronde: this season’s must have pairing of blonde and brunette to enhance a summer tan.

Get The Look: Follow the example of the gorgeous Spanish model and blogger and request L’Oréal Professionnel hair colour in Majirel Mochas. Match with plenty of volume and soft waves and there you have it: a bombshell hairstyle to rival J-Lo.

CHEN RAN

The Hair Colour: Classic ombré given a new season twist thanks to dipping ends in a vivid shade of deep red.

Get The Look: Picking a colour for black hair can sometimes seem pretty difficult. However, the Chinese actress and style icon shows us a great way to add contrast to raven locks using INOA Carmilane teamed with a deep side part for a look that’s modern, bright and subtly edgy.


