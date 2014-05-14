Poppy Delevingne and Pixie Geldof show us how to rock summer hair

For ample hair inspiration this summer, look no further than the SS14 L’Oréal Professionnel campaign fronted by Poppy Delevingne, Pixie Geldof, Malena Costa and Chen Ran.

From ombré to splashes of colour, short hairstyles to beachy waves, which It Girl will you be channelling this festival season? For blondes, look no further than Poppy’s ‘Splashlight’ mid-length pop of colour - it’s one of our favourites.

“This is the first time I’ve changed the colour of my hair, I’ve been blonde all my life and I felt this was the moment to try something really different,” says Poppy.

“Since I was a little girl, I’ve always wanted to one day have pink hair, especially after the cartoon Jem and the Holograms where the lead character had long, candyfloss coloured hair. Today L’Oréal Professionnel has realised the dream of that little girl.”

Here are each of the looks from the It Looks campaign for your perusal, to help you decide whether to go a shade lighter or a shade brighter this summer…

POPPY DELEVINGNE