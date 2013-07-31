Postcard from Ibiza: Post-party pampering

Kinvara Balfour 31 July 2013
get-the-gloss-post-party-pampering-1

Ibiza angel (most of the time) Kinvara Balfour gives the insider low-down on the best post-party therapists on the island

They call it the ‘magic isle’: for me, it is pure alchemy. I’ve had a love affair with Ibiza for over a decade. To many, the Balearic isle is synonymous with hectic hedonism and mad excess. But to those who know the island well, there is another Ibiza: one which is calming, healing and energising - and as far removed from superclubs and thumping techno music as can be. I’ll take both. Gladly. And madly. I am never happier than when dancing at Amnesia, Space or DC10.  The same can be said when I’m on a massage bed the evening after the dawn before, in the healing hands of one of the island’s holistic therapists.

In contrast to the flashier junctions like Sardinia or St. Tropez where blow-dries, manis and cosmetic surgery are offered in every port, Ibiza is more low-key. It’s the kind of place you want to look your best but spend as little time as possible doing so. And you secretly don’t want anyone to think you’ve made any effort at all.

For pre-party prep, Ibiza Styling  (+34 971 197859) in Santa Gertrudis is a discreet go-to for blow-dries and manicures (and reliable wi-fi). Run by Agnes Ekman and team, the service is simple but brilliant. Home visits are on offer to villas around the island. Antonio B  (+34 971 311472) in Ibiza Old Town is also good.

While I’m in Santa G, I hit Ca’N Oliver  for gluten- and dairy-free products, energy bars, vitamins and all-natural pick-me-ups. It also offers acupuncture, reflexology and osteopathy with visiting therapists: book well in advance.

When it comes to spas, my friend and Ibiza guru Serena Cook of Deliciously Sorted  recommends the Revival Spa at Aguas de Ibiza  with its sauna, hammam, ice fountain, jet pool and Clarins store; and Can Curreu . Another of my Ibiza wingmen, chef Tom Aikens loves The Giri Residence .

Can Xuxu  or Atzaro  are favourites with Ibiza residents make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury and her sister, Leah. Everyone loves Ibiza Retreats  for its in-villa yoga, beachside massage and mediation sessions.

As for visiting therapists, there are many that travel around the island for post-party pampering – some are as famous and sought-after as the superstar DJs they treat. Jane Gottschalk, co-founder of Jax Coco  and owner of one of the most beautiful houses on the island - complete with its own nightclub (Jax), and resident DJ (her husband, Max) – can’t live without Dalene Netto (aka ‘Queen Dalene’ (dalene.netto@gmail.com; +34 606 207 159) whose reflexology, massage and Guinot/Decleor facials are in big demand.

Carmen Haid of Atelier-Mayer  vintage, recommends top cranio-massage therapist Amanda Tizard (amandatizard@hotmail.com; +34 639 152 912). Ross Stephenson, acupuncturist (+34 657 467 487) is a hot favourite, as is Brazilian massage goddess, Gilati Flor: find her on the beach at Aguas Blancas or she’ll come to you (+34 674 491 898). Pablo the osteopath (+34 617 392 490) is also legendary  - especially with grown men who overdo it on the dance floor. Like pretty much everyone on the island.

The magic island, that is.


You may also like

The rise of body-centric supplements

Nano-tech: The new super-smart fitness fabrics

The juice revolution: the cold pressed juice trend

Wakeman Road Wellbeing House opens


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

River Island midi dress, £39

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More