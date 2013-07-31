Postcard from Ibiza: Post-party pampering

They call it the ‘magic isle’: for me, it is pure alchemy. I’ve had a love affair with Ibiza for over a decade. To many, the Balearic isle is synonymous with hectic hedonism and mad excess. But to those who know the island well, there is another Ibiza: one which is calming, healing and energising - and as far removed from superclubs and thumping techno music as can be. I’ll take both. Gladly. And madly. I am never happier than when dancing at Amnesia, Space or DC10. The same can be said when I’m on a massage bed the evening after the dawn before, in the healing hands of one of the island’s holistic therapists.

In contrast to the flashier junctions like Sardinia or St. Tropez where blow-dries, manis and cosmetic surgery are offered in every port, Ibiza is more low-key. It’s the kind of place you want to look your best but spend as little time as possible doing so. And you secretly don’t want anyone to think you’ve made any effort at all.

For pre-party prep, Ibiza Styling (+34 971 197859) in Santa Gertrudis is a discreet go-to for blow-dries and manicures (and reliable wi-fi). Run by Agnes Ekman and team, the service is simple but brilliant. Home visits are on offer to villas around the island. Antonio B (+34 971 311472) in Ibiza Old Town is also good.

While I’m in Santa G, I hit Ca’N Oliver for gluten- and dairy-free products, energy bars, vitamins and all-natural pick-me-ups. It also offers acupuncture, reflexology and osteopathy with visiting therapists: book well in advance.

When it comes to spas, my friend and Ibiza guru Serena Cook of Deliciously Sorted recommends the Revival Spa at Aguas de Ibiza with its sauna, hammam, ice fountain, jet pool and Clarins store; and Can Curreu . Another of my Ibiza wingmen, chef Tom Aikens loves The Giri Residence .