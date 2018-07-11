Primark’s own-brand cosmetics range is now certified cruelty-free

When it comes to budget beauty , Primark has become a force to be reckoned with in the past couple of years. From its £5 high coverage foundation that was dubbed a ‘Double Wear dupe’ to its 28-shade £8 eyeshadow palettes, the company’s proving that high performance makeup needn’t come with the hefty price tag. And now, the high street heavyweight can now add ‘certified cruelty-free’ to its impressive list of credentials after announcing that its been awarded with ‘Leaping Bunny’ certification by Cruelty Free International.

The culmination of a months long project with the respected animal protection organisation, the accreditation covers the brand’s full offering of makeup, skincare and haircare, with the logo being added to product packaging from now until spring. The ‘Leaping Bunny’ is one of the most trusted cruelty-free certification programmes in the world and enables customers to easily identify and buy products that are not tested on animals. While many products can by law, carry ‘animal-friendly’ claims, this could be in reference to the finished product - the supply chain and ingredients can slip through the net. However, Cruelty Free International rigorously audit both of these potential loopholes to provide greater peace of mind to shoppers.

Furthermore, accreditation also showcases a company’s commitment to stay cruelty-free in the future too by opening them up to annual independent audits.

Speaking about the announcement, Michelle Thew, CEO of Cruelty Free International commented, “We want to congratulate Primark for demonstrating it’s possible to bring high quality cosmetic products to the high street without inflicting suffering on animals. The Leaping Bunny makes it easy for customers to make an informed and ethical decision about their shopping.”

With over 2,500 products and 7,000 ingredients verified, it was described as “The biggest project of its kind for us” by the organisation. Michelle hopes that the announcement acts as a signal to the industry that going cruelty-free is possible for any sized retailer. Primark joins the likes of Neal’s Yard, The Body Shop and M&S to have obtained Leaping Bunny certification.

Next up for the animal protection organisation is a meeting with the UN Secretary for talks regarding the implementation of a global resolution to end animal testing worldwide. The result of the Forever Against Animal Testing campaign created by CFI and The Body Shop, the petition has attracted over 7 million signatures thus far but requires a million more by the end of the summer in order for them to reach their goal ( sign it here to support the cause). Two weeks ago, CFI also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with China to green-light a pilot scheme that would help find a way around the country’s mandatory animal testing regulations placed on imported beauty products.

When it comes to protecting our furry friends internationally, these all sound like positive leaps in the right direction.

