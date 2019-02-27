Primark joins forces with Duck & Dry to launch in-store beauty services

Emma North27 February 2019
duck-and-dry-primark

Budget blow-outs, manis and brow shaping are coming to Primark's flagship London store – and are set to be rolled out nationwide. Here's what to expect...

Having changed the face of budget fashion, Primark is doing the same for high street beauty. Hot on the heels of its everything-under-a-fiver skincare range with Beauty Director Alex Steinherr , the fast fashion giant is moving into in-store beauty experiences in collaboration with London blow dry bar Duck & Dry. From 18 March, hair, nail and brow stations will be available at Primark's Oxford Street branch in London, followed by a 3000 square foot salon in the new biggest-ever Primark set to open in the Midlands in April. A further 40 stores are set to join in by 2020.

Prices will be suitably purse-friendly: £13-£17 for a blow dry, £10 for a file and polish and £6 for threading. Pedis, updos, braiding, brow and lash tinting plus gel manis are also on the menu and if you love  hair accessories  you can add on from £5. There's even an under-11s offering with £10 hairdos. Choose from three stations in store: 'Duck & Dry Xpress', 'Duck & Pluck' and 'Duck & File' (you can guess what they do!).

Duck & Dry founder Yulia Rorstrom said: “We are so excited to be collaborating with Britain’s largest fashion retailer and found their vision to provide fast-paced beauty services to the high street very inspiring. The Duck & Dry brand experience will enhance their vision with our know-how of express, quality beauty services, along with our vibrant, signature aesthetics, at high street prices.”

So far we've been impressed with Primark's commitment to quality budget beauty. On 18 March we'll be forming a (dis)orderly queue.


