Readers' Edit: the top fashion, beauty and foodie buys you're loving

"Where has the time gone?" we hear you cry – and we're with you. March has flown faster than the blink of an eye, but spring is in full bloom, the sun is shining and the days are getting brighter. This can only mean one thing: your wardrobes and beauty cabinets are in need of a serious refresh. But of course you've already been busy on that front. With wedding season creeping up on us and payday giving you a licence to spend, here's what you've been shopping for this week... Estée Lauder Little Box. Big Day. Beauty Box, £28

Your most popular buy is Estée Lauder's limited edition beauty edit for the bride-to-be . If you're looking to take the edge off your big day and want to add to your already growing beauty collection then this is the box for you. It's worth over £95, but for less than £30 the package offers a pretty decent line up for your wedding day, including a full-size MAC lipstick in Twig which suits all skin tones and is super moisturising, as well as Glam Glow's ThirstyMud Hydrating Mask to give your skin that extra glow before you say "I do". Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist, £10

A backstage staple at fashion week, Hair by Sam McKnight belongs on every dressing table and it's one that our hair columnist Ayesha sung the priases of in her final hair edit this month . This Cool Girl texturising mist emulates the hair stylist's signature look giving your precious locks the bounce and volume they have been crying out for. Plus its Green Garden fragrance, a beautiful blend of angelica, water lily and cedar wood is perfect for spring. H&M Quilted Velvet Cushion Cover, £12.99

A good spring clean calls for new interiors and this emerald green velvet cushion cover is this season's must-have according to our glossy readers. H&M has dipped its toes in everything from fashion to beauty, but its interiors and home design section have got your attention. This quilted cushion cover is great for an added pop of colour after the dark and gloomy months and gives your room an added bit of comfort for only £12.99. If you love it, we love it and we'll take four, please... Dr Dennis Gross DRx SpotLite Acne Treatment Device, £58

We are not surprised that this top tool has been landing in your shopping baskets. Acne affects up to 85 per cent of us between the ages of 12 to 25, but even in adulthood, we can be prone to hormonal acne (including me!). Beauty gadgets are one of this year's biggest trends and this at-home device is an acne sufferer's ally. It delivers a powerful dose of acne-zapping, medical-grade blue and red LED light which is designed to reduce inflammation and acne-causing bacteria. It also reduces the risk of scarring and helps to prevent future flare-ups. We love it because it can easily fit into your handbag, so you can zap on-the-go. Orelia Gold-Plated Turquoise Stone Huggie Hoop Earrings, £20

We recently reported on the tiny earring trend and you guys clearly had a favourite. This pair by Orelia is beautifully crafted with an aquamarine stone (Pisces, anyone?). We think it's an instant hit thanks to its pop of summer colour; pair it with the headband further down and you've got yourself an Insta-worthy look. La Roche-Posay Effaclar H Soothing Moisturiser 40ml, £12

This acne-busting, oil-reducing moisturiser from French pharmaceutical brand has been a favourite for some time and you show no signs of switching it up. Its formula is enriched with niacinamide , Ceramide 5 and Bisabolol. The Effaclar range has been hugely popular over the last few years, especially as we're all pretty obsessed with French skincare (I mean, how can we not? Have you SEEN French women?). This is perfect for when your skin's feeling a little delicate, plus it's available everywhere. Whistles Cordillia Print Pleated Skirt, £139 now £41

Spring has well and truly arrived and we absolutely adore this skirt you've been buying. Whistles' selection of midi skirts this season has been pretty impressive, but especially this Cordillia Print Pleated Skirt which screams #fashun. It can be worn with trainers for a laid back look or styled with boots in the winter, and while we're all here, it has just been reduced. *runs to Whistles* & Other Stories Velvet Striped Headband, £23 now £12

Hair accessories have emerged as one of the biggest trends to come out of AW18 and this velvet striped headband is great for elevating any look. They have just been reduced so grab yours and we'll see you with Blair Waldorf and the rest of the gang on the steps in NYC! Pinch of Nom: 100 Slimming, Home-style Recipes by Kate Allinson and Kay Featherstone (Bluebird, Hardback £20; eBook £16.99)

Pinch of Nom has been one of the UK's most visited blogs and is apparently the go-to cookbook for GTG readers, and we love you for it. The book and blog is the brainchild of foodies, Kate Allinson and Kay Featherstone, who launched their "diet blog for people who don't like diets, created by cooks who love their food" over a cup of tea in their kitchen table. Their Instagram page has amassed over 450k followers, as well as 750,000 members on their Facebook group. Mesoestetic Cosmelan 2 Depigmentation Cream, £170