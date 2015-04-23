Ready, Set, Braid: Hershesons launches 10 new braid bars in Topshop stores

Having been the first to pioneer the blowdry bar concept in the UK, Hershesons is always one step ahead of the game when it comes to hair innovation and unsurprisingly their latest offering follows suit. Hershesons’ new launch is another foray in fast beauty which sees the brand team up with Topshop to launch ten new pop-up braid bars . Braids, once reserved for the festival and holiday circuit, are now big beauty business and as Luke Hersheson told us at the launch there has been a real shift in people looking for more relaxed, ‘less done’ hairstyles for which braids fit the bill perfectly.
Pop by a Topshop store to experience a Hersheson braid expert work against the clock to transform your hair in a speedy 15 minutes
Taking their successful blowdry bar concept (15 minute walk-in appointments for £15) the Hershesons team have come up with a menu of eight base line braids suitable for all hair lengths and styles. Whether you plump for the Cara-inspired ‘Undercut’ (a sweeping side braid), the Valentino-esque ‘Carlam 11’ (a chic french plait style updo) or the laid-back ‘Off Duty Braid’ (a relaxed take on the fishtail) there really is a style to tempt even the most braid-phobic amongst us.
With additional options to pick ‘n’ mix your braid styles or create a bespoke look by going ‘off menu’, Hershesons are also introducing a line of luxury hair pieces which when purchased in-store can be styled into your hair for no additional cost.
I opted for the intricate looking ‘The S’ which swiftly transformed my long, often unstylable, bob into an elegantly braided updo. Working equally well for a smart day of meetings as it would for a summer wedding, colleagues commented that it would be perfectly suited for bridesmaid duty.
With braid bars popping up in Topshop stores from Leeds to Lakeside there is no excuse not to get your braid on.
Hershesons Braid Bar launched on the 20th April and will be in the following Topshop stores until the 30th August: London Oxford Street, Brent Cross, Metro Centre, Leeds (Trinity), Birmingham Bullring, Manchester (Trafford), White City, Cambridge, Stratford Westfield, Lakeside .
Follow us @GetTheGloss , and tweet Elizabeth @BizBennett