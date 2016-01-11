Ready, set, Golden Globes: how awards season beauty kicked off…

As Kate Winslet declared in her acceptance speech for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role at last night’s Golden Globes, we’re at the starting line for celebrating ‘an incredible year for women in film’; the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Amy Schumer and of course Kate herself are not only winning accolades aplenty but they’re also tackling vital industry (and unfortunately global) issues such as the gender pay gap, body shaming, ageism and really sexism as a whole. They can, incidentally, look pretty smoking as they do this, and as always, last night they did. Here are the looks that made an impact on the first major red carpet outing of the year… The Red Lip Remix

As seen on: Jennifer Lawrence, Rooney Mara, Eva Green, Jennifer Lopez The vibe: In short, it doesn’t quite match the carpet. Whether shot with orange as Charlotte Tilbury did for Eva Green, tinged with terracotta like Rooney Mara, light and sheeny as worn by award winner Jennifer Lawrence or, on the flipside, the more gothic hued gloss favoured by Jennifer Lopez, tones and textures veered away from the classic, matte, pillar box red lip. This lot are wearing it their way. The Beach Bronze Brigade

As seen on: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kate Hudson, Amy Adams The vibe: More than a handful of attendees appeared to have breezed in from a nearby Californian seafront. Makeup artist Monika Blunder made the most of Dior Glow Maximiser , £28.50, teamed with soon to launch Diorskin Nude Air Glowing Garden Illuminating Powder in Glowing Nude and a nifty new Diorblush Sculpt in 004 Brown Contour to create a surfy yet sculpted feel for Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, while Kate Hudson wore a smokier eye, teamed with a luminous base and piecey, ‘boho chic’ waves as styled by ghd’s David Babaii. Our golden globe in the most literal sense of the word goes to Amy Adams, who proved that redheads can nail sunsoaked looks to Brazilian supermodel standards. Makeup artist Stephen Sollitto opted to ‘keep the palette fresh with tans and bronze’, perfecting skin with new Nars Velvet Matte Skin Tint (we can confirm that this rocks in real life as well as on the red carpet), and giving lips a ‘beige but interesting’ finish with Nars Audacious Lipstick in Raquel , £24. Smoke and Shimmers

As seen on: Kate Winslet, Amy Schumer, Olivia Wilde, Emilia Clarke The vibe: Just as with a bold lip, awards season style would be lacking somewhat if smoky eyes weren’t on the scene. Kate Winslet was winning all round with her ‘shimmering, defined eyes’, as artfully applied by the legendary Lisa Eldridge for Lancôme using Hypnôse Star Eyes Palette in Brun Adoré , £38. Amy Schumer went for metallic silver, Emilia Clarke mixed up dark kohl with gold while Olivia Wilde did indeed do the wild thing by comparison, referencing her sequinned maroon Michael Kors dress with eyes to match. Her green eyes practically glowed; if you’re looking to make your eyes stand out, Wilde/ wild is the way forward. Flapper Hair

As seen on: Amber Heard, Cate Blanchett, Laverne Cox The vibe: A nod to 20s hair was most definitely in evidence; Amber Heard’s deep side parting and curled under bob was elegantly retro, while Laverne Cox’s loose, ear grazing chignon harked back to Old Hollywood. Cate Blanchett’s smooth, tucked and braided updo fused classic glamour with a modern, undone feel, which was exactly the aim of stylist Robert Vetica for ghd. Bravo and a good show all round. Bye Bye Body