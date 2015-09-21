Ready to Recharge and Reset? Right this way…
Ready to Recharge and Reset? Right this way…
If you’re in need of a lift now that summer’s swum downstream, we’ve got just the thing. The fact that it goes by the name of ‘recharge and reset’ should give you some clues as to its effects. We prescribe one per reader, and possibly a couple stashed in the cupboard for flagging friends and family too. The ‘recharge and reset’ remedy comes in the form of our handpicked health box, which is stocked with seven nourishing and restorative products that we love and rely upon regularly. From an insanely tasty and health giving nut butter to our staple supplements and a golden ticket to our favourite barre class, we’ve packed the things that keep us looking and feeling fit and happy into one very chic box that’s ready to whizz its way directly to your door. The treats enclosed have a combined worth of £60, but we’ve whittled it down to £24.95 including post and packaging, so it won’t break the bank either. Click through the gallery to find out what we’ve squirreled away inside…
Click here to purchase your Recharge and Reset box for £24.95 , including postage and packaging. Delivery is to mainland UK only for the time being (sorry world!).
Pip & Nut Coconut Almond Butter
We’re kicking off with something truly delicious, and we think, innovative. Seeing as the world has gone coconuts anyway, blending toasted almonds with coconut oil is frankly genius, and the addition of just a touch of agave syrup and a sprinkle of sea salt makes this nut butter all the more moreish. Spread it onto hot toast, blend it into your smoothie, stir it into your porridge or even add it to a curry; we’ve found the eating opportunities for this jar of goodness pretty much endless. Do try to stick to a heaped teaspoon a day, but good luck with that. For your pleasure you’ll also get a big hit of skin smoothing vitamin E, muscle easing magnesium (Pip of Pip & Nut gobbles this post-marathons), healthy fats and fibre. To try it is to establish a lifelong addiction.
Inner Me Essential Three
If you’re toasting to the lusciousness of nut butter at breakfast, accompany it with a dose of vital vitamins. These nifty supplement strips contain the three elements that many of us are deficient in, according to global nutrition experts, including probiotic live cultures, which are best taken at breakfast. Beneficial bacteria get your gut back in balance for the day ahead, while omega-3 supports heart health and vitamin D makes up for the lack of sunshine in your life now that autumn has blown in (the general population in the UK just isn’t getting enough- funny that). If we’re speaking of recharging, beginning the day with this trio could seriously boost your battery life.
Pukka Clean Greens Powder
Do you start the day with a green juice? Kudos to you if you’re a green machine, but most of the time us glossers aren’t so virtuous. For days when you don’t have a sack of spinach, a power blender or the willpower to produce a green thing of your own making, crack open a sachet of this nutrient heavy yet light as air powder. With sky high levels of antioxidants and no fewer than 11 greens per serving (think kale sprouts, wheatgrass, spirulina...nettle), it delivers a super serving of protective plant life that would otherwise be difficult to acquire in your daily diet. Adding the powder to a glass of water or juice (organic of course) could also help you to combat the ravages of urban pollution, which in theory will slow down the ageing process. It’s preferable to pulverizing a cup of kale, so we’re going for it.
Viridian Multivitamin and Mineral Formula
You’ll be high fiving your entire office as your productivity soars post popping this particular pill; it’s known as the ‘High Five’ multivit thanks to its exceptionally high levels of vitamin B5, which helps to reduce tiredness and fatigue and improve mental performance. Its effects aren’t only in the mind, however, as vitamins E, C and selenium are particularly beneficial for the maintenance of well nourished skin, hair and nails, while chromium helps to keep blood glucose levels in check and zinc promotes good vision and facilitates the metabolism of fatty acids. If you’re after a 360º formula, Viridian have cracked it, without the inclusion of unnecessary bulking agents and potentially harmful chemicals. Take one at mealtimes, and you might even be feeling sprightly enough to abstain from americanos and the like. I know.
Barrecore Complimentary Class Voucher
Jourdan Dunn does it, marathon runners adore it for its muscle toning and lengthening effects and whether you’re a businesswoman, new mum or fitness phobe, it’s possibly the most uplifting workout on the planet, both for your bum and your spirits. The barrecore ‘burn’ has become legendary, and we thought it was about time you experienced it for yourselves, or reengaged those muscles if you’ve tried it before. Each Reset and Recharge box comes complete with a complimentary class voucher, either to be used at barrecore’s London or Manchester studios, or if that doesn’t suit, you’ll be able to log on from the comfort of your living room and enjoy a month of online classes (no less burny, we promise you). Given that it takes on average just four classes to see its firming effects, you’ll be well on your way to buns of steel.
Pukka Vitalise Powder
Another way to quite literally revitalise after a long day, that doesn’t involve wine, is this bright and cheery organic blend of 30 fortifying botanicals, including ginseng, ginger, licorice and tulsi extracts to name just a few. In fact, there are nine concentrated extracts of particularly antioxidant rich fruit and vegetables in here, plus three nutrient dense seaweeds, two unique mushrooms (highly prized in the field of Chinese medicine) and some zippy flower pollen, grass juice and spices. It’s the kind of cocktail the doctor would actually order, and it’s very easy to prepare; simply mix a sachet with water, or give pomegranate juice a go if you’re feeling a bit more exotic.
Vita Coco Coconut Oil
When it comes to cooking dinner, or hydrating your hair, soothing chapped skin and taking your makeup off for that matter, coconut oil is at your service. If you’ve yet to be seduced by this tropical fat, or if your supply’s running low, top up with this travel friendly jar and be ready for any beauty or cookery opportunity that crops up. Rich in medium chain fatty acids, and with a high smoking point, just a small teaspoon makes for a flavourful, healthy fat packed stir fry or oven bake, and the fact that it’s 100% organic and has antibacterial properties makes it an ideal balm for sensitive skin, and every other skin type for the record (although perhaps don’t slather it all over your face as a moisturiser- it’s a bit heavy duty for that). Split ends, sunburn and dry lips however, go loco.
