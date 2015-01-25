Red v nude: which camp are you in this spring?

25 January 2015
nude-vs-red
Still life by Ian Skelton

Will you sport a crimson pout a la Marilyn, Alexa or Kate or work a wearable nude like Kate, Brigitte and Olivia?

Two of the biggest beauty trends spotted backstage at the SS15 shows were a flawless matte base and a focus on lips. When it came to the lip colour of choice, the crowd was divided: in team red, we had Burberry Prorsum, Zac Posen and Sibling whereas the likes of Alexander Wang, Chloe and Gucci opted for nude. With this in mind we’ve revisited six of our favourite red and nude looks from past and present to show you how the versatile lipstick can transform your look...

Marilyn Monroe

The original red lip icon, Marilyn's signature siren-red lips are as famous as her curvaceous figure and blonde bombshell bob. To recreate Marilyn's glamorous look, combine a glossy red lip with a flick of eyeliner and a well defined brow. For more modern Marilyn lips, team L’Oreal’s Pure Red  with a layer of clear gloss or balm.

Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung famously said she only wears a red lip when masking tiredness or a hangover - like a shot of caffeine for the lips, a red pout can brighten any look, day or night. Partner a matte red lip like MAC’s classic  Lady Danger  with Alexa’s signature winged eyeliner and tousled hair for a laidback take on red.

Kate Bosworth

Kate has come a long way from her Blue Crush days where her minimal beauty look was defined by her beachy waves and now, alongside her enviably stylish wardrobe, the star favours a chic and elegant beauty look. For a sophisticated take on the red lip, match pared-back eyes and sleek, polished hair with a satin red lip. Coral-toned reds like Bobbi Brown’s Bright Poppy  are flattering on all skintones.

Kate Moss

Kate’s take on nude demands a smokey eye, a sweep of bronzer and bedhead hair. For a grungy yet glamorous evening look, skip the lip liner and choose an opaque beige-tinted pink with just a hint of shine like Rimmel’s Birthday Suit .

MORE GLOSS: Get Kate Moss' look with Charlotte Tilbury

Olivia Palermo

Copy Olivia’s impeccable Park Avenue style by choosing a lip colour close to your own with a subtle hint of pink such as Bobbi Brown’s Warm Beige . For a refined take on nude, complete with freshly blow dried hair, dewy skin and a neutral eye.

Brigitte Bardot

Brigitte’s iconic sixties beauty look uses a subtle nude lip to balance out her bold bouffant hair and heavily kohled bedroom eyes. For a vintage take on nude choose an understated beige in a matte finish - we love Revlon’s  Nude Attitude .


You may also like

The Gloss Report: 5 body brushes reviewed

The best liquid eyeliners to buy in 2020

10 vegetarian dinner ideas from the nutritional experts

The Urban Kitchen's avocado chocolate brownie recipe


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Explore More