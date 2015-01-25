Red v nude: which camp are you in this spring?

Two of the biggest beauty trends spotted backstage at the SS15 shows were a flawless matte base and a focus on lips. When it came to the lip colour of choice, the crowd was divided: in team red, we had Burberry Prorsum, Zac Posen and Sibling whereas the likes of Alexander Wang, Chloe and Gucci opted for nude. With this in mind we’ve revisited six of our favourite red and nude looks from past and present to show you how the versatile lipstick can transform your look...

Marilyn Monroe

The original red lip icon, Marilyn's signature siren-red lips are as famous as her curvaceous figure and blonde bombshell bob. To recreate Marilyn's glamorous look, combine a glossy red lip with a flick of eyeliner and a well defined brow. For more modern Marilyn lips, team L’Oreal’s Pure Red with a layer of clear gloss or balm.

Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung famously said she only wears a red lip when masking tiredness or a hangover - like a shot of caffeine for the lips, a red pout can brighten any look, day or night. Partner a matte red lip like MAC’s classic Lady Danger with Alexa’s signature winged eyeliner and tousled hair for a laidback take on red.

Kate Bosworth

Kate has come a long way from her Blue Crush days where her minimal beauty look was defined by her beachy waves and now, alongside her enviably stylish wardrobe, the star favours a chic and elegant beauty look. For a sophisticated take on the red lip, match pared-back eyes and sleek, polished hair with a satin red lip. Coral-toned reds like Bobbi Brown’s Bright Poppy are flattering on all skintones.

Kate Moss

Kate’s take on nude demands a smokey eye, a sweep of bronzer and bedhead hair. For a grungy yet glamorous evening look, skip the lip liner and choose an opaque beige-tinted pink with just a hint of shine like Rimmel’s Birthday Suit .

Olivia Palermo

Copy Olivia’s impeccable Park Avenue style by choosing a lip colour close to your own with a subtle hint of pink such as Bobbi Brown’s Warm Beige . For a refined take on nude, complete with freshly blow dried hair, dewy skin and a neutral eye.

Brigitte Bardot

Brigitte’s iconic sixties beauty look uses a subtle nude lip to balance out her bold bouffant hair and heavily kohled bedroom eyes. For a vintage take on nude choose an understated beige in a matte finish - we love Revlon’s Nude Attitude .