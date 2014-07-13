Repair and rehydrate with Phytoplage Sublime

We all love a day in the sun. But after hours spent sprawled out and soaking up the rays, it’s often our hair and skin that suffers. Thanks to this Sublime After Sun Oil from Phytoplage however, dry skin and straw-like locks are soon to be a thing of the past.

Non-greasy with a light, summer-friendly fragrance, the oil is a blend of rare oils and high-intensity nutrients designed to deeply repair and rehydrate sun-damaged skin and hair. It absorbs easily into the skin and leaves no oily residue. This body-loving bottle of nourishment even works to prolong your tan, so your sun-kissed glow can continue long after you’ve left the sun lounger. For hair in need of a little hydration, After Sun Oil provides a moisture-rich pit stop from root to tip, leaving you with glossy, sun-streaked locks without the flyaways.

Phytoplage is perfect used as a post-shower, all over body treatment or as a quick fix for dry arms or legs. It can be applied as a pre-shampoo treatment for hydration-hungry hair or spritzed over a dry 'do for a finishing touch with buckets of added gloss and glam. If you’ve been left high and dry this summer, Phytoplage has the cure.

Phytoplage Sublime After Sun Oil, £26.50, available to buy online at Selfridges