Beyonce and Jourdan signal the return of the bob

3 September 2014
gtg-daily-gloss-bob

Beyonce and Jourdan Dunn go short to confirm the bob is back

She’s a trend setter for many things, and last night was no different for Jourdan Dunn. The model turned heads at The GQ Awards where she sported a chic new bob, having given long locks the chop.

Not satisfied with sporting a great haircut, Dunn’s ombre-inspired ‘do also appeared to have been coloured using a new technique known as ‘root stretch’, where a colour gloss is used to stretch out the roots and accentuate sun-lightened ends. Similar to dip dye, the process involves drawing out the roots and more deliberate blending and shading.

Jourdan’s trendy appearance comes after Beyonce took to  Instagram  on Monday to showcase her own, much shorter, ‘do. The singer wore her chic bob wavy and also appeared to have been dabbling in the must-have trend of the moment, dip dye.

If we were ever in need of a little short hair inspiration, these two gorgeous girls have definitely helped us find it. Ladies look alive, the bob is well and truly back.



