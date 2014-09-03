Beyonce and Jourdan signal the return of the bob

She’s a trend setter for many things, and last night was no different for Jourdan Dunn. The model turned heads at The GQ Awards where she sported a chic new bob, having given long locks the chop.

Not satisfied with sporting a great haircut, Dunn’s ombre-inspired ‘do also appeared to have been coloured using a new technique known as ‘root stretch’, where a colour gloss is used to stretch out the roots and accentuate sun-lightened ends. Similar to dip dye, the process involves drawing out the roots and more deliberate blending and shading.