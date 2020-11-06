Get The Gloss Beauty and Wellness Awards 2020 finalists are here

Get The Gloss is proud to reveal the finalists of our Beauty and Wellness Awards 2020. These standout heroes of a most unusual year have been handpicked by our panel of expert judges across 30 categories in beauty and wellbeing.

After rigorous testing, our panel has narrowed down hundreds of entries to the following worthy finalists, a list which reflects the changing role that beauty and wellness has had in our lives in 2020.

We're giving two categories in particular extra attention this year. To honour the vast strides that brands are making to minimise our impact on the planet and set an example for others, we've nominated eight finalists in the Eco category. This year, we also asked for nominations in our first 2020 Hero category. This award recognises any product, brand individual or campaign in beauty and wellness that stepped up to meet the challenges of an extraordinary year.

Stand by, as we announce our Bronze, Silver and Gold winners shortly.

Congratulations to all the finalists and 2020 Hero nominees. If you're one of our finalists, you can download your shareable assets with this link .

Our panel of judges

Mary Greenwell, makeup artist

Victoria Woodhall, GTG editorial director

Ateh Jewel, beauty editor and campaigner

George Northwood, hairstylist

Cher Webb, makeup artist

Dr Sophie Shotter, aesthetic doctor

Adrienne London, fitness expert and motivational podcaster

Dr Tara Swart, neuroscientist and author

Madeleine Spencer, makeup artist, beauty journalist and podcaster

Keshia East, makeup artist

Susannah Taylor, GTG co-founder and wellness columnist

Sarah Vine, GTG co-founder and creative director

Age Well Hero

This category recognises skincare products formulated to tackle the first signs of ageing or support mature skin – serums, intensive treatments, boosters, anti-ageing creams, masks, moisturisers and eye creams.

The Inkey List Retinol , £9.99

Dr. Levy Eye Booster Concentrate , £165

Allies of Skin 1A Retinal + Peptides Overnight Mask , £105

Bioeffect 30 Day Treatment , £210

Votary Intense Overnight Mask , £85

Skin Glow Hero

This category is dedicated to skincare products specially formulated for skin in search of a natural glow, from hydrating moisturisers and serums to essences, mists, eye patches, face masks, brightening creams and serums to help you love the skin you're in.

Seoulista Beauty Brightening Instant Facial , £7.19

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment , £72

Chantecaille Radiance Elixir , £198

Scientia Peach & Glow Hydra Tonic , £24

Perricone MD Vitamin C Ester CCC+ Ferulic Brightening Complex 20% , £129

Best Skin Fixer

Best skin fixer honours products that target and help heal skin conditions from blemishes to pigmentation, acne, scarring, eczema, extreme dryness, rosacea or sensitivity as well as post-treatment

Kate Somerville Delikate Recovery Cream , £69

Medik8 Crystal Retinal , £39

Cetraben Cream , £8.49

Salcura Bioskin Dermaserum , £13.99

Alya Skin Pink Clay Mask , £29.99

Bath and Shower Hero

Soapsmith Bloomsbury Bath Soak , £25

Olverum Bath Oil , £36.50

Goldfaden MD Doctor's Body Scrub , £75

Dr. Hauschka Shower Cream , £12

Amanda Harrington New Skin Body Advanced Glycolic Body Scrub , £22

Body Hero

This category is for body care products from lotions and oils, to self-tan and bronzers for body, after suns, hair removal creams, V-care, firming creams, body scrubs, foot or hand creams as and mani-pedi products

Oskia Renaissance Body Scrub , £48

D’Alchemy Essential Body Balm , £58.56

Patchology PoshPeel Pedicure , £18

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream , £18

Amanda Harrington Illuminating Bronzing Body Mousse , £36

At Home Hero

The at-home hero category is particularly relevant in 2020 and is for all tools and gadgets, tech or traditional, that deliver expert results at home.

Sensica Sensilift , £279

Hayo’u Beauty Restorer Rose Precision , £30

CurrentBody The Neck and Dec Protector , £260

The Facial Edit from 111 Skin , £200

Beauty Bio GloPro , £199

Best Beauty Oil

This category focuses on all facial oils for all skin types, concerns and life stages

Stellar Decolletage Elixir Extraordinaire , £68

Kyushi Chamomile and Helichrysum Face Oil , £21

Lumity Skin Nutrients Facial Oil , £60

Dr. Hauschka Regenerating Oil Serum Intensive , £59

D'Alchemy Intense Skin Repair Oil , £50.80

Base or Cheek Hero

Any makeup you adorn your face with can be found in this category; foundations, powder, primers, skin tints, concealers, blush, highlighter, contour and setting sprays as well as brushes - creating that perfect canvas

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Bronzer , £39

Illamasqua Beyond Foundation , £33

Code8 Radiate Beauty Balm , £41

Morphe 2 Hint Hint Skin Tint , £16

Glossier Cloud Paint , £15

Brow Hero

What gives you those beauty-full brows? We honour those products here, with this category giving a nod to all brow enhancers, from tints and gels, to growth serums to grooming tools and lamination.

Eylure Dybrow , £6

Lottie London Arch Rival Microblade , £6.95

Glossier Boy Brow , £14

Mii Cosmetics Sculpting Brow Builder , £14.95

e.l.f. Cosmetics Wow Brow Gel , £4.50

Lash Hero

Anything the delivers luscious lashes was the focus of this category, from mascaras to lash tints to DIY extensions, falsies, lash serums and curlers.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara , £23

Ardell Wispies , £5.49

Eyeko Black Magic Mascara , £19

RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum , £39.99

Urban Decay Lash Freak Mascara , £21

Best Palette

Whether they bring out your artistic side or are simply super convenient, these palettes are your best friend, including makeup palettes for the face including eyeshadows, bronzers and blush.

Sculpted by Aimee Full Face Edit , £32

Tropic Colour Palette , £68

Charlotte Tilbury Instant Eye Palette Pillow Talk , £60

Urban Decay Ultra Violet Palette , £43

Code8 Iconoclast Eyeshadow Palette , £45

Lip Hero

In search of the perfect pout? This category is for all colour cosmetics and balms from lipsticks, glosses, tints, pencils and balms.

Decorté AQ Lipstick , £50

Dr Paw Paw Original Balm , £6.95

Code8 AM/PM Tinted Lip Balm, £24

Emma Hardie Amazing Lip Balm , £14

Dear Dahlia Paradise Dream Velvet Lip Mousse , £25

Textured and Curly Hair Hero

Styling products specially formulated for curly, coily or textured hair can be found in this category, including shampoos, co-washes, creams, oils, curl definers, serums and gels.

Bouclème Super Hold Styler , £18

Imbue Curl Restoring Intensive Mask , £12.99

Trepadora Babassu Quench Leave-In Curl Primer , £19

Only Curls Hydrating Curl Creme , £16

Maui Moisture Curl Quench + Coconut Oil Curl Smoothie , £5.99

Healthy Hair Hero

This is the category for hair products that lead us to thicker and fuller, healthier hair. From shampoos and conditioners, serums to scalp scrubs and oils, split end remedies, masks and nutrition supplements.

Fable & Mane HoliRoots Hair Mask , £28

Nereus London Australian Buddha Wood & Bergamot Shampoo , £25

Rahua Founder's Blend Scalp & Hair Treatment, £38

Viviscal Healthy Hair Growth Programme , £51.99

Centred. En Root Scalp Treatment , £36

Self-Care Super Hero

If ever there was a category we needed right now, this it is. It's for all of those products that make you feel good, reduce stress and help you sleep from mood-boosting and calming candles and diffusers to eye masks, sleep drops, pillow sprays, magnesium sprays, CBD products, wake-up-happy alarm clocks, acupressure mats, aromatherapy rollers, massage tools and oils and even sex toys anything that makes you go aaaaaaah.

Hayo'u Body Tapper Bamboo , £25

Crabtree & Evelyn Sundown Candle , £49

Divine Eyes Self-Heating Eye Mask , £21

Olverum Restful Sleep Pillow Mist , £25

Westlab Mindful Bathing Salts , £3.99

Classic Hero

If something is as popular now as when it was first launched, it's honoured here, including all hair, skin and body care, personal care, cosmetics and fragrances.

OPI Big Apple Red , £12.50

Emma Hardie Moringa Cleansing Balm , £47

Olay Regenerist 3 Point Firming Anti-Ageing Cream Moisturiser , £15.74

Malin + Goetz Eucalyptus Deodorant , £19

Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara , £22

The Inclusivity Award

With this category we're honouring beauty brands, products and ranges that are redefining perceptions, championing equality and inclusivity across the board, offering products suitable for multiple genders, skin and hair types and backgrounds.

Tropic Sun Day Facial UV Defence , £24

Emolyne The Complete Kit in Seychelles red , £40

Bea Skincare Brightening Serum , from £54

Skin Proud Sorbet Burst Hyaluronic Acid Jelly Moisturiser , from £13.99

Best Bang for Your Buck

These products all give you ultimate value for money – whether it’s long-lasting, multi-tasking or pocket money prices, this selection are the gifts that keep on giving

WooWoo Tame it! , £6.75

Elf Cosmetics Bite-size Eyeshadows , £3

Skincare by Beauty Bay Soothe Paste Blemish Treatment , £5

Nuddy Ultra Volume Blow Dry Shampoo Bar , £8.95

Inc.redible Need A Wake Up Call Jade Under-Eye Roller , £12

The Innovator

The products in this category bring something different to the market, showing true innovation, exciting product development, making a real difference to the way we consume beauty and wellness.

Foreo UFO 2 , £249

Manta Healthy Hairbrush , £25

War Paint for Men, The Ultimate Set , £143

Lyma Laser , £1,999

Legology Cellu-Lite Plan , £99.50

Luxe Hero

This award recognises those investment products that are the ultimate indulgence or gift; new and established premium products across all categories from skincare to makeup, fragrance and wellness are acknowledged in this category.

Deborah Mitchell Black Bee Venom Mask , £163

79 Lux Cream , £28

Olverum Bath Oil , £36.50

Dr Levy Booster Serum , £280

320 MHz Yuzu Cleanser Serum Concentrate , £78

Best for Wellness from Within

This category shines a light on all products and supplements that restore and maintain optimum health and wellbeing from within. From nutrition supplements to wellness drinks, drops and powders.

Healthspan Opti-CBD , £26.95

Zenii Immune Defence , £45

Symprove Mango & Passionfruit , £19.95

Dr David Jack Relax , £59

Equi Original Formula , £50

Cleaner Skin Hero

This award is for products that clean our skin day after day, from facial cleansing and toning products such as peels, balms, gels, facial washes to polishes, toners, micellar waters and makeup removers.

Oskia Renaissance Cleansing Gel , £35

Q+A Niacinamide Daily Toner , £8

Freya and Bailey Glo' Up! Dream Face Cleanser , £18.50

Seoulista Beauty Magic Cleanse , £14.99

DeMamiel Restorative Cleansing Balm , £62

Suncare Hero

SPF oils, creams and lotions for face or body, luxury or budget, that help keep skin safe are honoured in this category.

Saltee Sea & Sun Lotion SPF30 , £32

Dermalogica Invisible Physical Defense SPF30 , £49

Skingredients Skin Shield SPF 50 PA+++ , £39.99

Bondi Sands SPF50+ Fragrance-Free Face , £6.99

Boots Soltan Once Advanced 8hr Protect Lotion SPF50+ , £10

Eye Hero

This award if for all eye makeup and tools including eyeshadow primers, eyeshadows, mascaras, eyeliners and brushes.

Eylure Line & Lash , £9.95

Decorte Eye Glow Gems , £25

Elf Cosmetics Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow , £5

KVD Vegan Beauty Tattoo Liner , £14.40

Hair Styling Hero

Here we pay tribute to all styling products and tools; including heat protectors, dry shampoo hairbrushes, hairspray, leave-in conditioner, dryers, heated brushes, straighteners, curling wands, irons and bands.

Hot Tools Black Gold Volumiser Set , £129.99

Cloud Nine Original Iron Pro , £249

Living Proof Full Dry Volume Blast , £25

Trepadora Papaya Slip Taming Potion , £18

Sebastian Professional Potion 9 , £28.60

Hair Colour Hero

For this category, we welcomed entries from home hair colour enhancing products including hair dye, toners, glosses, root cover-ups, colour protecting shampoos and conditioners and colour washes from subtle to statement.

Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Colour Mate , £4.99

Rahua Color Full Shampoo , £36

Maria Nila Colour Refresh , £20.99

KMS Color Vitality Blonde Shampoo , £16

Fudge Professional Clean Blonde Damage Rewind Violet Toning Shampoo , £15

Monat Color Locking and Protective Spray , £35

Best Breakthrough Brand

This award celebrates new brands that are bringing a fresh offering to the market.

Bio Scents

Monpure

AHC

Bolt Beauty

Spots & Stripes

Mum and Baby Hero

This category welcomes products for mums-to-be, new mums and babies and toddlers. From stretch mark creams and belly oils to gentle shampoos, nipple creams to nappy creams, baby sun cream, sleep-well sprays and balms.

Burt's Bees Baby Diaper Ointment , £8.99

Lizzie Loves Be Sleepy supplement , £7.95

Nessa Organics Nipple SOS , £19

Pura Baby Pura Eco Wipes , from £18.24 for 10 packs of 70 wipes

R&R Luxury Shea Oil Unscented , £15

Eco Hero

This category recognised the efforts of products striving to be kinder to the planet whether through sustainable packaging, ingredients, ethos, campaigning or production.

Cloud Nine hair straighteners free Recycling Scheme

Kevin Murphy Ever Smooth, with packaging made from 100 per cent ocean waste plastic

REN Clean Skincare Evercalm Global Protection Day Cream, with 100 per cent recycled plastic

UpCircle Beauty Body Cream, made from upcycled date stones

EarthKind shampoo and conditioner bars

Faith In Nature 400ml range, from ocean waste plastic

Floral Street Wonderland Peony Eau de Parfum

Wildsmith Skin Compostable Mycelium Copper Peptide Duo

2020 Hero Award

Nominated by our judges and community, this category is for any product, brand individual or campaign in beauty and wellness that helped define an extraordinary year. Whether that's a lockdown self-care hero, a hand sanitiser, hand cream, face mask, virtual fitness class, community campaign - these are the stars who stepped up.

Joe Wicks, PE with Joe nominated by Victoria Woodhall, GTG Editorial Director

The man who made it his mission to get the country working out stepped in when schools closed in lockdown to keep millions of families off the couch and moving every day for weeks in lockdown, going above and beyond with educational quizzes, shout outs and fancy dress, even when he was injured, showing children not just the physical but mental health benefits of exercise.

Caroline Barnes, NHS Morale Boost , nominated by GTG co-founder Susannah Taylor

In the face to of the corona crisis, makeup artist Caroline corralled beauty industry experts and editors to give an astonishing 1000 hours of their time to NHS staff offering much-needed self-care.

Dija Ayodele, aesthetician founder Black Skin Directory , nominated by Dr Sophie Shotter

Dija has been a powerful and practical force in breaking down barriers to aesthetic treatments and professional skincare for people of colour.

Clinisept Plus , nominated by writer and MUA Madeleine Spencer

A powerful alcohol-free antimicrobial spray, that’s as good on spots as it is sanitising hands and surfaces. Dr Sophie Shotter had this with her at all times when she went back to the NHS Covid frontline and called on the government to make it available for NHS workers. Clinisept gave NHS workers a 50 per cent discount.

Tracie Giles London , nominated by reader Emily Redding

With her clinic closed on lockdown, Tracie fought tirelessly for the beauty industry, in the media and lobbying MPs. In recognition of the huge sacrifices NHS staff were making to keep the country safe and as well as the toll it was taking on their skin she donated 4,000 tubes of her Crème Rescue Serum to NHS workers, which one frontline ICU doctor called “transformative’’.

Ormonde Jayne luxury perfumery , nominated by reader Sarah Ehrlich

In March when it suddenly became impossible to find hand sanitiser, Ormonde Jayne Perfumery pivoted to making hand sanitiser, giving free sprays to their employees and families, neighbouring shops, hotels and customers.

Caroline Hirons, advanced aesthetician, author and consultant , nominated by writer and campaigner Ateh Jewel

Caroline put her considerable platform to positive use, shining a light on the plight of the beauty industry in lockdown founding the Beauty Backed fundraising campaign and petition supporting those who couldn’t earn a living due to restrictions, and as an ally leaning into the Black Lives Matter conversation.

Millie Kendall MBE, CEO of the British Beauty Council , nominated by hair stylist George Northwood and MUA Mary Greenwell

Millie and the British Beauty Council have been a true support to the Beauty Industry campaigning to get beauty open after lockdown as well making known how much the industry contributes to the economy, campaigning for a VAT reduction for salons in this tough time.

Dr Hazel Wallace, aka author and podcaster The Food Medic , nominated by Adrienne London fitness expert and podcaster

Hazel was set to be on study leave when the pandemic hit, but went back to working in frontline NHS Covid wards while at the same time keeping her channels and followers updated with practical tips on how to keep active and stay well.

Neal’s Yard Remedies Natural Defence Hand rub , nominated by neuroscientist and author Dr Tara Swart

As well as providing a natural and divine smelling way to keep hands sanitised, Neal’s Yard pulled out all the stops in its factory to ship 60,000 units of this to 200 hospitals and organisations.

