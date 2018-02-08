The Foundation by Mr Smith: base control for unruly hair

There’s been a noticeable crossover between hair and skin care in recent times with products like serums and sheet masks making the leap from face to follicles - but what about makeup? BB Creams and CC Creams have started to crop up, but the newest base on the block looks set to provide a more full coverage option to enhance your style and provide added nourishment too - meet The Foundation by Mr Smith. Unless you’re from Down Under, you probably wouldn’t have heard of the brand. It’s just landed in the UK this month and with it, it's brought an impressive haul of products designed to tackle all manner of hair care concerns. The Foundation is its hero product and, in the same way we use the makeup equivalent, it seeks to provide a sturdy base to build any look on.

Who’s it for? In a rare move for a foundation, this is a suits-all for any hair type. From a read of its claims, it has the potential to be a great all-rounder - natural looking volume , body and movement with flexible hold, heat protection, long-lasting curl retention...the list goes on. It also claims to boost shine, condition and manageability thanks to its list of Australian native botanicals that include essential fatty acid rich quandong extract, nourishing lemon aspen and antioxidant rich desert lime. In a further extension of its more natural-leaning roots, it’s also PETA certified vegan and SLS, paraben and silicone-free . How do you use it? Apply from roots to ends on damp or towel-dried hair before styling. It doesn’t state an amount, but I’d recommend starting off with a pea-sized dollop, rubbing it between palms and distributing it from the back of the hair to the front and starting at the ends to avoid a greasy scalp. The verdict?