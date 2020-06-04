The Inkey List's haircare range is here and it's all under £15

The Inkey List is famed for its single-ingredient, results-driven skincare and the brand has applied the same approach with its eight-piece haircare collection, which landed on Cult Beauty today . The range is designed to amplify your existing hair care routine, with serums and boosters that you use alone or add as boosters to your shampoo, conditioner or mask. It features three scalp treatments, three hair serums, a hair oil and a curl cream all using skincare-style ingredients to target haircare concerns including dullness, frizz, oiliness, thinning and product build-up. As with Inkey's skincare you can expect small sizes – in this case 50ml – but these are potent products that you use by the drop, not the handful. You can also expect accessible pricing – nothing costs more than £15. "The better the ingredients, the better the end result. So, don’t be surprised that we will start to show the world how skincare-famous ingredients can equally benefit your hair and scalp," says The Inkey List's co-founder Mark Curry. The ingredients in question include hyaluronic acid , vitamin C, salicylic acid and caffeine – all found in the brand's much-loved skincare offering. Best for grey hair Amino Acid Anti-Gray Scalp Treatment, £14.99

Designed to be used overnight, this serum aims to restore pigment in the hair follicle – not just to preventing grey but reversing it. How? Inkey has developed a pigment reactivating formula called Darkenyl – we're really intrigued to put this one to the test. They tell us that clinical testing showed that white hair proportions decreased by up to 56 per cent when using it. Buy it now Best for oily hair Salicylic Acid Exfoliating Scalp Treatment, £11.99

This flake controlling serum should be used as a pre-shampoo treatment a couple of times a week to slough away dead skin cells, balance oil and reduce redness on the scalp. Two per cent salicylic acid exfoliates the scalp and restores oil levels – excess oil is normally what causes a flaking scalp so flakes should be banished by this. Buy now Best for hair loss Caffeine Stimulating Scalp Treatment, £14.99

The Inkey List's caffeine eye cream is one of the best-loved products and the brand has applied the same technology to this hair loss reduction serum. It awakens the skin on the scalp by stimulating the skin cells helping to reduce hair loss, promote growth and improve thickness. It's recommended to apply to a dry scalp and leave on overnight for the best results. Buy it now Best for dull hair Vitamin C Brightening Hair Treatment, £9.99

Vitamin C is lauded in the skincare world for brightening and antioxidant properties; this serum is applied to the hair rather than the skin on the scalp (so not delivering the skincare benefits we know of in vit C), it benefits dull and damaged hair by boosting shine and enhancing glossiness thanks to betaine which conditions and softens the hair. It also includes VCIP, a form of vitamin C which targets dullness and repairs damage. Apply through the lengths of wet hair for best results - or add to your shampoo for an extra boost. Buy it now Best for frizz control Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Hair Treatment, £9.99

HA is the first port of call for anyone wanting to hydrate their skin and it works wonders for hair too, targeting brittleness and frizz for deeply nourished hair. Buy it now Best for limp hair Peptide Volumising Hair Treatment, £9.99

This thickening treatment calls upon peptides to add a hit of volume to fine hair. The lightweight serum increases the diameter of individual hair strands over time and can provide an instant appearance of fuller hair too. Buy it now Best for dry hair Shea Oil Nourishing Hair Treatment, £9.99

Rich in shea butter and jojoba this non-greasy oil helps to hydrate and nourish hair, targeting brittle and damaged strands in particular. Avoid applying to the scalp when using this as it can make roots greasy if overloaded. Buy it now Best for curly hair Chia Seed Curl Defining Hair Treatment, £6.99