Review: the new Babyliss Smooth and Wave Secret

As far as hot tools are concerned, Babyliss never fails to impress when it comes to variety and value for money. Its curling tongs and its Sheer Volume Hot Brush are my go-tos for special occasions or simply when I have a bad hair day, they’re dependable yet innovative. Its ‘Secret’ range is trailblazing and the latest addition to the dynasty - the Babyliss Smooth and Wave Secret - promises loose beachy waves with minimal effort.

What does it do?

Following in the footsteps of the Curl Secret , it provides two styling choices instead of one, courtesy of its ceramic ‘chamber’ that creates both waves and smooth styles.

It also features three heat settings (180, 200 and 230 degrees), clockwise, alternate and anti-clockwise wave creation settings, automatic shut off, a 2.5 metre swivel cord and heat protection mat. That's a wide selection of options to keep your hair as snag and burn-free as possible.

What's it like to use?

First off, I was struck by its size and whale-like resemblance... (once you see it, it's hard to unsee). From experience, though, bigger is necessarily a bad thing - and in this case, it makes perfect sense, considering its wave-producing tech and dual-functionality.

First the wave side: I placed the styler about three inches from the root of a section of hair (one-and-a-half inches in width). What followed was pretty cool; the chamber automatically drew the hair into it and then sounded a series of beeps while my future waves cooked for around 10 seconds. I then brought the styler down to the end of the section and a loose tousled wave enthusiastically bounced back at me.