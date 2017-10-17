Could this new volumising blowdry brush cut down your styling time?

Hot-air brushes are fast becoming the hair tools of the moment. Whether used as a volume-boosting alternative to straighteners or as an at-home alternative to an in-salon blowdry, they've particularly piqued my interest due to their potential to streamline my hair care routine and reduce the amount of heat I expose my hair to on a weekly basis. The latest addition to the niche category? The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser - a new gadget that claims to provide volume and shine in one go. Could be just what I’ve been looking for.

Unlike its predecessor (the Revlon One-Step Dryer and Styler - here’s my review in case you’d like to compare models) , this option focuses more on shape than on smoothness thanks to its oval brush head and duo of different bristle types. Other features include ionic technology for faster drying time, ceramic coating for even heat distribution and two temperature settings to suit both fine and thick hair types.

First impressions

It was huge - somewhere between a microphone and a boom operator. However, it wasn't as heavy as I had expected. In fact, its size actually proved to be a welcome attribute for reaching the back of my head later on. It was quite loud but no louder than a standard hairdryer and it was simple to use thanks to the clear instructions in the enclosed booklet and no-fuss swivel and switch temperature dial.

Having sprayed some heat protection onto my towel dried hair and detangled it with my Wet Brush, I was ready to put the new tool to the test...

Pros

There were many - I was impressed. I’d braced myself for a lot of pulling and tugging, but its combination of harder and tufted natural bristles allowed the brush to move smoothly through my naturally wavy hair from root to tip - I was pleasantly surprised by the low number of snagged strands found on the brush after I’d used it. Its head doesn’t rotate like the ones on the Babyliss Big Hair or Sheer Volume Hot Brushes, but this didn’t bother me though - in fact, it made the process a lot simpler by not having to worry about pressing the correct rotator button.

I also preferred its oval head to more rounded options on the market, as it allowed me to get in closer to the roots and create more volume with greater ease. Holding the brush underneath each section for the recommended 2-3 seconds and then rolling it outwards towards the ends gave natural looking yet noticeable body to each section of my hair plus, it was quick too, with around three to four swipes needed to get each one dry (using the recommended high (II) setting for my thick hair type).

Time-wise, it took 23 minutes in total to dry my whole head of hair - much faster than my current routine on days when I want to wear my hair straight, where rough drying my hair with a hairdryer and then straightening it can take up to 45 minutes. And, while my arms got a little sore towards the end, it was a much easier skill to master than using a separate brush and hairdryer.

Cons

Due to its size, the brush isn’t the most portable yet it would probably prove particularly handy on holiday. However, as mentioned earlier, I think its longer length is needed in order to reach the back of the head. So with that in mind, perhaps a good compromise would be if a travel pouch were included to prevent it getting damaged in a suitcase. At £60, it’s enough of an investment that I would want to keep it in optimum condition for as long as possible.

Final verdict