Revitalash for Hair: Meghan Markle’s favourite eyelash-boosting serum launches a hair thickening range

The lash game is big business in the beauty industry right now. The demand for a fuller flutter is growing by the day, and although false eyelashes and eyelash extensions are at the peak of their popularity, eyelash serums have acquired a particularly dedicated following over the years. One of the brands at the forefront of their rise is Revitalash, whose Advanced Eyelash Conditioner is counted as a favourite of the Duchess of Sussex’s, Meghan Markle . Having sold a staggering 4.9 million units since 2007, it seemed only a matter of time before its lash-boosting tech could be applied to our locks too and the wait is now over with the brand having just announced that it's adding hair care to its portfolio.

The range features three products designed specifically for the needs of fine or thinning hair , and hair types feeling the negative side-effects of over-processing or chemical and environmental stressors:

A Thickening Shampoo , £34, enriched with breakage-reducing flaxprotein, loquat leaf to help with thinning, exfoliating willow bark, antioxidant ginseng and strengthening jojoba seed oil.