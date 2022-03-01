Revitalash for Hair: Meghan Markle’s favourite eyelash-boosting serum launches a hair thickening range

The lash game is big business in the beauty industry right now. The demand for a fuller flutter is growing by the day, and although false eyelashes and eyelash extensions are at the peak of their popularity, eyelash serums have acquired a particularly dedicated following over the years. One of the brands at the forefront of their rise is Revitalash, whose Advanced Eyelash Conditioner is counted as a favourite of the Duchess of Sussex’s, Meghan Markle . Having sold a staggering 4.9 million units since 2007, it seemed only a matter of time before its lash-boosting tech could be applied to our locks too and the wait is now over with the brand having just announced that it's adding hair care to its portfolio.
The range features three products designed specifically for the needs of fine or thinning hair , and hair types feeling the negative side-effects of over-processing or chemical and environmental stressors:
A Thickening Shampoo , £34, enriched with breakage-reducing flaxprotein, loquat leaf to help with thinning, exfoliating willow bark, antioxidant ginseng and strengthening jojoba seed oil.
A Thickening Conditioner , £38, which contains strengthening biotin , keratin and flaxprotein, scalp stimulating green tea and ginseng, hydrating panthenol and again, loquat leaf to help with thinning.
A Hair Volume Enhancing Foam , £160, the range’s hero (and most eye-wateringly expensive!) product, which features the brand’s signature BioPeptin Complex (a high performance mixture of lipids, peptides, biotin and panthenol), the same science that can be found in the brand’s eyelash conditioner. It also includes ginseng and swertia japonica (high in antioxidants and strengthening B vitamins) and fatty acid-rich saw palmetto. The treatment can be used on wet or dry hair and is designed to be massaged in from root to tip.
Just like its eyelash-enhancing counterpart, its science focuses on creating optimal conditions for healthy hair growth in order to help hair feel its thickest and strongest. It also contains no parabens or phthalates, is hypoallergenic and is cruelty-free too.
Formulated to reduce breakage and brittleness , 94 per cent of respondents experienced healthier, fuller-looking hair after just eight weeks. Bringing its tech from lash to hair line, we have a feeling that this is one launch that’s going to be huge.
Revitalash Hair, buy it online here .
Read more: Should you be taking a hair supplement?
Follow Ayesha on Twitter and Instagram .