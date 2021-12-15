'This supplement brought my hair back to life after giving birth'

Melanie Macleod15 December 2021
Broadcaster, brand founder and mum-of-3 Rochelle Humes is all about no-nonsense, easy to use beauty. Here she shares what she uses to get ready in super-quick time plus the supplement that helped with her post-partum hair loss

Rochelle Humes, 32, has many strings to her bow. Not only is she founder of family beauty brand My Little Coco, which includes a selection of hair care for curly hair and ultra-cute bedtime beauty goodies, she's recently penned a cookbook At Mama's Table , is host of ITV's This Morning, brand ambassador for supplement brand JSHealth Vitamins and has written a series of children's books. All alongside being mum to her children Alaia-Mai, 8, Valentina Raine, 4, and Blake Hampton, 1, who she shares with her husband, fellow presenter Marvin Humes, 36. Phew!

Here she tells us what her average day is like (busy, we imagine!) and the beauty and wellbeing essentials she buys on repeat.

My typical day

"Every day is different for me. I wake up early and have breakfast – I love a green smoothie and sometimes porridge.

"If I’m not on This Morning, after the school run, I might go to Pilates and after that, I’ll go to my office and work on My Little Coco.

"At the weekend I spend time with my family. The girls go horse riding, so we go and watch them. We might go for a leafy walk and lunch on a Saturday and see friends in the evening.

"On a Sunday we love a roast dinner in our house – it really is a favourite and means I get to perfect my roast potato recipe! If I can squeeze in a little bit of 'me time' I like to relax with a bath in the evenings – that’s my way of winding down."

Wellness from the inside

"Pilates is my favourite way to exercise - I love the ability to zone out and work on my strength. I try to fit this in as much as I can, I even managed to drag Marvin with me once, although he’s not been back since he realised how challenging it is!"

The best advice I've been given

"The best advice I’ve received recently has been to leave my phone outside of my bedroom at night. Instead, I only keep a notepad and pen on my bedside table – which comes into action if I have a thought I want to remember. It’s really helped me change my routine – not checking my phone first thing in the morning and before I go to bed has improved my sleep."

My beauty essentials

1. Eyebrow Queen Brow Fix, £25

"This is great for when I’m on the go in the morning – with the Brow Fix, I can do my eyebrows in around 20 seconds! Perfect for the school run."

Buy now

2. Zo Skin Health Dual Action Scrub, POA

"This is a gritty scrub that I like to use a couple of times a week. I’ve tried lots of scrubs but this one is brilliant - Zo Skin Health’s products are amazing."

Buy now

3. JS Health Hair + Energy Tablets, £19.99

"I truly believe that wellness starts from the inside out. I like to keep to a balanced diet – a mixture of healthy meals for all the family and enjoying treats – alongside taking JSHealth Vitamins, which I discovered after having my third child, Blake, last year. These have made a huge difference to my hair, especially supporting postpartum hair loss following having Blake."

Buy now

4. L’Oreal True Match Nude Plumping Tinted Serum, £13.99


"This feels like it’s skincare, which I’m obsessed with, but it is actually makeup. I don’t like wearing heavy foundation, so this is a perfect product for me."

Buy now

5. Chloe Original Eau De Parfum, £44.20

"This has been a staple fragrance for me for years. It’s a classic – it makes me feel like me!"

Buy now

6. Mac Lipliner in Cork, £12.80

"I have used this forever and nothing else compares. You won’t find my makeup bag without one of these in it."

Buy now

7. My Little Coco Baby Mama Nourishing Bath Soak, £8.99

"Anyone who knows me knows how much I LOVE a bath. So, when I was creating my own brand, a good bath soak was essential. In my opinion, nothing compares to this - I use it whenever I have a bath. It is so nourishing, you don’t feel dry at all, and is just the best coconutty scent.

Buy now

8. Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base, £41.85

"This is the best moisturiser for me. My morning skincare routine is really quick and easy, which means I can get out and about and into the day!"

Buy now  

9.  Honest Beauty Blush in Coral Peach, £16

"This is a crème blush  which I love – another one that is ideal for when you’re on the go."

Buy now

10.  Chanel Poudre Universel Libre Natural Finish Loose Powder, £43

"This gives a really natural look which for me is perfect. I always have one with me."

Buy now

11. Twisted Sista 30 Second Curl Spray, £5.89

"For curly days this is a great product for refreshing my hair."

Buy now

