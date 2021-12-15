'This supplement brought my hair back to life after giving birth'

Rochelle Humes, 32, has many strings to her bow. Not only is she founder of family beauty brand My Little Coco, which includes a selection of hair care for curly hair and ultra-cute bedtime beauty goodies, she's recently penned a cookbook At Mama's Table , is host of ITV's This Morning, brand ambassador for supplement brand JSHealth Vitamins and has written a series of children's books. All alongside being mum to her children Alaia-Mai, 8, Valentina Raine, 4, and Blake Hampton, 1, who she shares with her husband, fellow presenter Marvin Humes, 36. Phew!

Here she tells us what her average day is like (busy, we imagine!) and the beauty and wellbeing essentials she buys on repeat.

My typical day

"Every day is different for me. I wake up early and have breakfast – I love a green smoothie and sometimes porridge.

"If I’m not on This Morning, after the school run, I might go to Pilates and after that, I’ll go to my office and work on My Little Coco.

"At the weekend I spend time with my family. The girls go horse riding, so we go and watch them. We might go for a leafy walk and lunch on a Saturday and see friends in the evening.

"On a Sunday we love a roast dinner in our house – it really is a favourite and means I get to perfect my roast potato recipe! If I can squeeze in a little bit of 'me time' I like to relax with a bath in the evenings – that’s my way of winding down."

Wellness from the inside

"Pilates is my favourite way to exercise - I love the ability to zone out and work on my strength. I try to fit this in as much as I can, I even managed to drag Marvin with me once, although he’s not been back since he realised how challenging it is!"

The best advice I've been given

"The best advice I’ve received recently has been to leave my phone outside of my bedroom at night. Instead, I only keep a notepad and pen on my bedside table – which comes into action if I have a thought I want to remember. It’s really helped me change my routine – not checking my phone first thing in the morning and before I go to bed has improved my sleep."

My beauty essentials