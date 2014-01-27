Rock star textured hair at the Grammy Awards 2014

Ayesha Muttucumaru 27 January 2014
get-the-gloss-2014-grammys

Take inspiration from this year's Grammy Awards and give your hairdo a spritz of rock star texture, writes Ayesha Muttucumaru

The secret to mastering rock star hair? Judging by last night's Grammy Awards, it's rock star texture.

An awards ceremony that can always be counted on for giving us beauty fans a range of looks that re-write the red carpet rules, last night certainly didn't disappoint with some of entertainment’s most glamorous stars ditching blow-dries for salt spray to give their hair a dose of high-risk playfulness that definitely paid off.

From to dishevelled updos to wild child crops to misbehaving ponies, here are our top 5 looks of the night that have got us swapping sleek for surf in the hair stakes and injecting a bit of fun into our style of choice too…

Beyoncé

Proving that drunken love needn’t result in badger eyes and a crown of matted hair the morning after, Queen B sizzled both on and off stage with her beachy, salt spray-effect textured locks. The perfect length to accentuate her enviable bone structure, oval face shape and incredible cheekbones, Sasha Fierce made surfside chic the new red carpet must-have.

Alicia Keys

Taking home the award for Best R&B Album to add to her already impressive collection of 15 Grammy Awards, Ms Keys was every inch the Girl on Fire courtesy of her rock ‘n’ roll 1950s-inspired quiff of curls. A cut not for the faint-hearted, her daring style of choice acted as the perfect accompaniment to her equally daring plunging neckline. A killer combo in our books.

Taylor Swift

Continuing to make the transition from innocent teen idol to edgy pop princess look easy, country’s favourite darling opted for a power ponytail amped up with gutsy volume and matte texturing to offset the glamour of her stunning Gucci gown. Sophisticated with a modern edge, matched with an ethereal palette of make-up, young starlets take note: this is how to evolve your beauty look in the spotlight.

Jared Leto

Our pick of the men of the night has to be the Four Seconds to Mars frontman, who continues to lead the way when it comes to balayage and perfecting effortlessly tousled, glossy locks. Whether man or a woman, it’s safe to say we’re all coveting Jared’s flawlessly coloured, laid-back head of hair.

Paula Patton

The perfect mix of slick and curled, Paula Patton rocked her dual-textured up-do. Polished and elegant yet with a wild streak twist, there were no Blurred Lines about it: Mrs Thicke certainly stole the spotlight from her hubbie.


