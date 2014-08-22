Rosie Huntington-Whiteley announced as the new face for Moroccanoil

Ayesha Muttucumaru 22 August 2014
gtg-rosie-m

The hair icon is set to take centre stage as the brand’s first celebrity face

The new campaign from Moroccanoil won’t just be solely about hair and bodycare, it’ll also be about celebrating strength in women and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley will be leading the way as the brand’s first celebrity face.

Speaking to WWD , the model and actress said, “A lot of the women I surround myself with tend to be older than me,” said Huntington-Whiteley. “I always love to be around women I can learn something from.”

MORE GLOSS: Get the look: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at the GQ Awards 

The multimedia advertising campaign will include a video content series which directed by Bryce Dallas Howard. It will feature Huntington-Whiteley and five other influential women from a variety of different backgrounds, accompanied by the hashtag #Inspiredbywomen.

“The campaign is an expression of three things: our view of women, our view of beauty and our view of what’s our purpose in life,” said David Krzypow, vice president of marketing at Moroccanoil to WWD.

“Inspiration is a priceless commodity,” said Dallas Howard. “My hope is that, by learning about the stories of these remarkable women, others will feel inspired and moved to action.” The print campaign will make its global debut in October’s magazine issues.


