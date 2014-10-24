Runway to reality: 5 catwalk hairstyles you’ll actually want to do

Whether you’re looking for new ways to wear your braids or techniques to pimp your ponytail, the AW14 catwalks acted as a great source of inspiration if you’re looking for a new winter hairstyle or a way to update your go-to fave. “Fashion moves in cycles and pace, new to retro, modern to fantasy,” explains Guido, Redken Global Styling Director. “This season you saw everything from muted pastel tones with blunt strong bob outlines at Marc Jacobs and strict ballerina knots at Prada to soft fairy-tale length braids and natural, easy textures.” From feminine easy updos to on-trend long hairstyles , these are five of our favourites from this season’s Fashion Weeks that are refreshingly simple to do and wearable enough to not warrant a bevy of concerned looks from passers-by. With top beauty tips from the hair stylists behind the hairstyles and a glimpse into their backstage kit bags, you’ll have all the tools you need to have a season of good hair days this winter. The Dolce & Gabbana La Bella Donna braided bun

An updo for long hair that works just as well during the day at it would for a wedding, this beautiful take on a traditional bun is in equal parts whimsical and also practical. The Inspiration: “I created a soft ethereal hairstyle that was respectful of the way the designers have defined the Dolce & Gabbana woman,” said hair stylist and creator Guido. “I used a very small amount of products to give the hair some friction and texture, but where it still felt soft. Once the hair was pinned back, I pulled out a few tendrils to add even more softness around the face.” The Backstage Hair How-to: Redken Body Full Volume Amplifier , £12.05 was applied to damp hair and was then blowdried using a round brush. A curling iron was used to add soft waves and Pillow Proof Two Day Extender , £11.85 (one of our favourite dry shampoos btw) was spritzed onto mid-lengths and ends. A loose braid was then twisted around and pinned into place. The Preen Star Wars side braid

Instagram: @lorealparisuk Soft, cool beachy festival hair with a space warrior twist was the vision backstage at Preen. We’ve bookmarked this style for next year’s festival hair idea of choice... The Inspiration: 1977, Annie Hall and Star Wars, (Storm Troopers were even spotted backstage). Lead hair stylist James Pecis described the hairstyle he created as, “the dark side of the force.” The Backstage Hair How-to: Hair was prepped with L’Oréal Paris Matte & Messy Shine-Free Salt Spray , £3.75 and roughly dried and then tonged to create loose waves. It was then pulled back into an asymmetric, imperfect braided half up half down hairstyle. #TXT Volume Supersizing Spray , £3.79 was then spritzed for added body. MORE GLOSS: 10 AW14 beauty trends you need to try The Marchesa rebellious top knot

An updo that is full of attitude and texture, this hairstyle will act as the perfect post-workout pick-me-up for any gym fan. The Inspiration: “I worked with Marchesa to create complementary looks that portrayed two modern sirens - one more aggressive with a strong, braided look and the other much softer, with an ethereal top-knot,” said hair stylist Mark Hampton, Global Hair Ambassador for TONI&GUY Hair Meet Wardrobe. The Backstage Hair How-to: For the matte texture, Toni & Guy Hair Meet Wardrobe Casual Sea Salt Texturising Spray , £7.49 was applied from root to tip. Hair was then smoothed into a high ponytail, twisted around to create a knot and secured with pins. Small wisps were pulled out around the hairline and loose, irregular curls were created using a small barrel curling iron. Casual Flexible Hold Hair Spray , £7.49 was then used to hold the hairstyle in place. The Michael van der Ham ‘new straight’

Less poker straight and edgier with a more unfinished feel about it, this hairstyle acts as the ideal way to wear your hair down that doesn’t feel too ‘done’ - especially handy when a hair wash is perhaps a little overdue... The Inspiration: The ‘new straight’ created by hair stylist Luke Hersheson was devised to look as though hair straighteners hadn’t come into the equation. The look was lived-in but not greasy for an effortlessly cool finish. The Backstage Hair How-to: For a tomboy edge, hair was given a deep side part and prepped with a strong hairspray - L’Oréal Professionnel Tecni.ART Air Fix , £9.80. To give a ‘baked’ texture, it was blow-dried into hair, with Liss Control , £13 applied to lengths and ends to keep flyaways under control. MORE GLOSS: 6 ways to wear to your hair loose on your wedding day The Matthew Williamson preppy but playful ponytail