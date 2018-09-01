The beauty box that brings Sali Hughes’ bestselling book to life

If you were as much of a fan of Pretty Iconic by Sali Hughes as we were, we’ve got some great news for you - there’s now a limited edition beauty box to go with it that’s set to add a whole new dimension to your reading experience.
Filled with a curated selection of full size and luxury travel size products spanning skincare, makeup, body care and hair care, the jam-packed box provides readers with the chance to try the very products recommended by Sali in the bestselling book. Created in partnership with publisher, 4th Estate, for book subscription box service Reading in Heels , it acts as a fitting way to celebrate the book’s paperback publication.
Priced at £85 (£75 for subscribers) but worth over £250, the box serves up an incredible beauty collection featuring some of the industry’s most innovative and beloved products. “A book on the best products would need rewriting every year to keep up with advances in research and technology, but the point of Pretty Iconic is not to talk about the best, it’s to talk of the most important, resonant, nostalgic and game changing,” says Sali. “Time can’t rob them of what they meant to me, the public, and the beauty world at large.”
Here’s the full rundown of its contents:
Vichy Aqualia Serum - full size
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo - full size
REN Glycolactic - full size
John Frieda Frizz Ease - full size
Alpha H - travel size
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream - full size
Benetint - travel size
Black Rose Mask Sisley - travel size
Lanolips - full size
Aveda Shampure - full size
Bourjois Le Pot Blush - full size
Nars Orgasm - mini size
MAC Ruby Woo lipstick - full size
St Tropez Tan - full size
Skyn Iceland - single sample