The beauty box that brings Sali Hughes’ bestselling book to life

Ayesha Muttucumaru 1 September 2018
sali-hughes-beauty-box
Photography by Emma Cronan

Providing £250 worth of product for just £75, expect this jam-packed box of beauty industry game-changers to get snapped up just as fast as the book it’s based on did

If you were as much of a fan of Pretty Iconic  by Sali Hughes as we were, we’ve got some great news for you - there’s now a limited edition beauty box to go with it that’s set to add a whole new dimension to your reading experience.

Filled with a curated selection of full size and luxury travel size products spanning skincare, makeup, body care and hair care, the jam-packed box provides readers with the chance to try the very products recommended by Sali in the bestselling book. Created in partnership with publisher, 4th Estate, for book subscription box service Reading in Heels , it acts as a fitting way to celebrate the book’s paperback publication.

Priced at £85 (£75 for subscribers) but worth over £250, the box serves up an incredible beauty collection featuring some of the industry’s most innovative and beloved products. “A book on the best products would need rewriting every year to keep up with advances in research and technology, but the point of Pretty Iconic is not to talk about the best, it’s to talk of the most important, resonant, nostalgic and game changing,” says Sali. “Time can’t rob them of what they meant to me, the public, and the beauty world at large.”

Here’s the full rundown of its contents:

Vichy Aqualia Serum - full size

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo - full size

REN Glycolactic - full size

John Frieda Frizz Ease - full size

Alpha H - travel size

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream - full size

Benetint - travel size

Black Rose Mask Sisley - travel size

Lanolips - full size

Aveda Shampure - full size

Bourjois Le Pot Blush - full size

Nars Orgasm - mini size

MAC Ruby Woo lipstick - full size

St Tropez Tan - full size

Skyn Iceland - single sample

The box is available now and is priced at £85, or £75 plus shipping for Reading in Heels members. 

Read more: Beauty without the BS - our Pretty Honest interview with Sali Hughes.

Follow Ayesha on  Twitter  and  Instagram .


