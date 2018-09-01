The beauty box that brings Sali Hughes’ bestselling book to life

If you were as much of a fan of Pretty Iconic by Sali Hughes as we were, we’ve got some great news for you - there’s now a limited edition beauty box to go with it that’s set to add a whole new dimension to your reading experience.

Filled with a curated selection of full size and luxury travel size products spanning skincare, makeup, body care and hair care, the jam-packed box provides readers with the chance to try the very products recommended by Sali in the bestselling book. Created in partnership with publisher, 4th Estate, for book subscription box service Reading in Heels , it acts as a fitting way to celebrate the book’s paperback publication.