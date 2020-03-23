How to dye your hair at home like a pro

First things first, let’s admit that colour from a box rarely rivals the finesse of what can be achieved by a deft colourist’s eye and hand in-salon. Balayage, lowlights and other pro colouring techniques are usually best left to the experts, but given the expense involved in updating your colour regularly - and the fact we can't currently leave the house - it’s handy, if not essential, to know how to DIY, and thankfully off-the-shelf shades and technology have come on in leaps and bounds since the days of flat, one-size-fits-all colour.

From easy-peasy at-home hair lightening to leave-in gel tints , traditional box hair colour innovation has undergone quite the makeover, but you need to master the basics to end up with a rich and even result, without dying your forehead or turning your ends a Wotsits orange in the process (been there). We invited creative director of EGO Professional Kala Kilshaw into our bathrooms for a home hair dye masterclass. Like a conscientious scout, her main motto is “be prepared”. Just maybe you’ll get your hair colourist badge if you follow her lead..

How to choose home hair dye

“Unfortunately, picking a colour according solely to the image on the box is never going to work," says Kala.

“The natural underlying tone in your hair determines the overall outcome. For example, if you had a red wall in your house and wanted to paint it yellow, but you simply painted over the red with the yellow, the end result would not be as you’d hoped, as it would be have a red tone, thus making the yellow look orange. Apply this home decorating analogy to your hair and you’ll see that your off-the-shelf result mainly depends on what you’re working with to start out with, rather than the bombshell blonde model on the box.”

There are certain scenarios that particularly affect your method and outcome…

1. You’re a hair colour virgin

If this your first experiment with colour, start by determining your natural hair colour, then decide how much lighter or darker you want to be. There are some rules to how far you can go on either end of the scale- only ever go two shades darker or lighter than your natural colour when dying hair at home. That way you can be pretty certain that the end result will work well with your natural skin tone, plus you’re far more likely to get a natural-looking result.

Next choose the tone of the colour- the most familiar terms are golden, ash, beige, copper and chestnut. Then you need to decide on your formula. You could go for a “quasi colour”, which is a temporary colourant. Think coloured conditioners, hairsprays or lotions that aren’t mixed with an activator. These usually just last for one shampoo.

Semi-permanent formulas are much better when it comes to glossing over whites and greys, but these gradually shampoo out after about 12-18 washes. They’re great for adding a little tone and shine to your natural colour, but for full coverage you’ll need to look out for permanent colour.

2. You colour your hair, but you want to go darker or lighter

If you want to go lighter or transition to a slightly more ‘out there’ shade, but have coloured hair already, you need to use a decolorant or colour stripper (Bleach London's Washing Out Liquid , £6, comes highly recommended). Artificial colour can’t lift or lighten artificial colour, although you can apply highlights (normally best left to the pros). As for darkening, you can darken hair that’s been lightened artificially, but only leave hair colour on for half the time directed on the box.

3. You colour your hair and you’re happy with the shade, but you want a refresh, to touch up the roots or intensify ends

If your hair colour is growing out at the roots, choose a colour two shades lighter than your natural colour to cover the regrowth. As for mid-lengths and ends, you can either opt for a semi- permanent colour, again two shades lighter (two is the magic number here apparently), or, you can mix your home hair colour of choice with a protein-rich conditioner for more of a colour gloss effect.

If you don't feel confident touching up your roots, check out our edit of the best root cover-ups to tide you over.