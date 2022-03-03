Save the date: free leggings at Sweaty Betty’s new flagship store and studio

Yes, Carnaby Street is about to get even cooler as on Thursday 7th September fitness fashion brand Sweaty Betty will be opening its first ever flagship store at the prestigious address, and the first 100 customers through the doors of No.1 will receive a free pair of leggings to celebrate.

But it’s not just the first lucky 100 who should be excited; the flagship store has something for everyone, being part shop, part studio, part healthy cafe. Merging fashion, fitness, food and beauty over three impressive floors, the new store will offer daily classes, with takeovers from your favourite brands including Frame, Paola’s Body Barre, YogaRise and The Model Method to keep your fitness regime on its toes.

Following your £15 class you can then shop the new Sweaty Betty collection, fix your hair with the help of Duck + Dry on the first floor or refuel with some much-needed superfood from the Farm Girl Cafe. It’s a fit foodie’s dream.

If you don’t quite make the first 100, fret not - Sweaty Betty are also offering one lucky customer the chance to win a £500 shopping spree for themselves and a friend, and for the first week of the launch (7th - 13th September) every class is free.