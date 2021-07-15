Save up to £382 on a Net-A-Porter's summer beauty kit

Victoria Woodhall 15 July 2021
net-a-porter-s-summer-beauty-kit-1

If you're looking to try luxury skincare and haircare at a knock-down price, snap up NAP's Summer Refresh Beauty Kit for just £85

It’s the stampede of the season for fans of luxury beauty: Net-A-Porter has released its summer beauty edit and it’s fastest finger first – the kit, with travel and full-size products, sells out fast every year. Hardly surprising with savings of £382 on the bundle, which retails for £85 but is worth £467.

So what's in the bag?

The Summer Refresh Beauty Kit  has 10 travel-sized treats inside, comprising of hair, body and skincare to refresh and protect you during the day, plus all you need to restore and replenish in the evening. Highlights include Oribe's Mystify Restyling Spray, which not only looks like the most decadent hair styler in the world in luxe black and gold packaging, it also keeps your hair looking salon-fresh and protects from heat damage. Sunday Riley's cult C.E.O. Glow Oil is in the mix too, for the most radiant, moisturised skin you could wish for, along with Susanne Kaufmann's refreshing Cleansing Gel which calms the skin, and Philip Kingsley's UV protecting Swim Cap, to keep your hair looking lovely no matter how much you expose it to the sun.

Here's the full list of what you'll find inside :

Tata Harper Concentrated Brightening Serum
Oribe Mystify Restyling Spray
Wander Beauty's Unlashed Volume and Curl Mascara
One Ocean Beauty's Ultra Hydrating Algae Oil
Sunday Riley's C.E.O. Glow Oil
Philip Kinglsey Swimcap
Susanne Kaufmann Cleansing Gel
U Beauty The Sculpt Arm Compound
Silke hair ties
Pursoma Après Savasana Soak

Buy now for £85


You may also like

Lisa Snowdon tells us the morning and evening beauty routines she swears by

Glossy picks: our favourite new launches for glowing summer skin

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

Cos linen shorts, £45

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Beauty

Glossy picks: our favourite new launches for glowing summer skin

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Explore More