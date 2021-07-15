Save up to £382 on a Net-A-Porter's summer beauty kit

It’s the stampede of the season for fans of luxury beauty: Net-A-Porter has released its summer beauty edit and it’s fastest finger first – the kit, with travel and full-size products, sells out fast every year. Hardly surprising with savings of £382 on the bundle, which retails for £85 but is worth £467.

So what's in the bag?

The Summer Refresh Beauty Kit has 10 travel-sized treats inside, comprising of hair, body and skincare to refresh and protect you during the day, plus all you need to restore and replenish in the evening. Highlights include Oribe's Mystify Restyling Spray, which not only looks like the most decadent hair styler in the world in luxe black and gold packaging, it also keeps your hair looking salon-fresh and protects from heat damage. Sunday Riley's cult C.E.O. Glow Oil is in the mix too, for the most radiant, moisturised skin you could wish for, along with Susanne Kaufmann's refreshing Cleansing Gel which calms the skin, and Philip Kingsley's UV protecting Swim Cap, to keep your hair looking lovely no matter how much you expose it to the sun.

Here's the full list of what you'll find inside :