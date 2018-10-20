Shop our pick of the best new beauty arrivals

When it’s time for something new, all those beauty counters can be intimidating - but that’s why every week we reveal our favourite new launches to help you find what you’re looking for. In this week’s edit we’ve got all things covered, from the light-reflecting concealer that really works to the new Sleek eye palette that nails this season’s shades for just £9… Sisley Stylo Lumiere, £41.50 - Buy online

Why we love it: “A brightening concealer with both instant and long-lasting results.” Review: “I have high standards when it comes to concealers as I have naturally very dark skin around my eyes and have tested a LOT of products to brighten them, but this new cushioned pen from Sisley has more than exceeded expectations. The super soft applicator means the lightweight, creamy formula glides on gently without any need to drag the delicate skin, and best of all the result is instant. It gives an immediate soft-focus effect while also providing more coverage than I expected; it contains ‘specular light’ pigments which help to reflect light in the way we know highlighting concealers do, while hydrating lecithin helps to leave tired eyes looking smooth and even. I usually find illuminating concealers need topping up through the day as they crease, but again, top marks for Sisley as it really does last - it doesn’t cake or set into lines, which the brand puts down to two film-forming polymers in the formula. Whatever it is, it works - so good you’ll almost be glad you have dark circles.” Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor Sleek 3AM iDivine Eyeshadow Palette, £8.99 - Buy online

Why we love it: “An affordable palette that is a welcome addition to my autumn makeup routine.” Review: “In case you haven’t guessed by now, I am an eyeshadow palette hoarder. I can never have enough in my kit, yet that being said I am fairly picky (I'm a makeup artist after all). I have my favourite brands and formulas and more often than not, they are higher end. There’s a lot to be said for quality when it comes to eyeshadows - the winning combination is high pigment payoff along with easy blendability. Nail these two and eyeshadow application is a dream. This is what surprised me about this new limited edition palette by Sleek - both of these key needs are covered. First of all the shade range in this palette is so beautiful and fitting for this time of year - just looking at it makes me feel autumnal. All the colours work wonderfully in unison with one another too - the brand has even included a matte light shade for an inner corner and brow bone highlight which is quite rare when it comes to budget palettes. The shimmers have such great payoff and the fallout is minimal, while the matte shades blend seamlessly to create an airbrushed finish with very little effort required. You really can’t go wrong with this budget option!” Reviewer: Alexandra Harrison, Admin Assistant Olay Regenerist Whip Light As Air Moisturiser for Firmer Skin, £34.99 for 50ml - Buy online

Why we love it: "Instant and long-lasting matte hydration for thirsty and lived-in skin." Review: "Olay’s biggest launch of the past ten years is a collection weightless ‘whip’-textured moisturisers expanding the range of their three best-selling creams, Regenerist, Total Effects and Luminous. There are options with and without SPF 30, so six new products in total. "I loved the Regenerist Whip, which targets wrinkles with B vitamins and peptides and manages to be anti-ageing without resorting to being heavy. It feels like a massive glug of water when you’re really thirsty, restoring equilibrium and comfort. I was surprised how quickly it sank in leaving a matte finish upon which I could instantly apply my foundation. It’s lightly scented, which I find a bit unnecessary, but for many women, fragrance is all part of the experience (so long as you don’t react). Best of all it doesn't do that 'peely' thing that you sometimes find with gel textures - you rub your face and they come off in bits. "This should really be described as a cloud cream, a category which we’ve reviewed and loved before on Get The Gloss (here are our best cloud creams). They’re light as air and disappear to nothing on skin, but not before they’ve released their cloudburst of moisture. The launch of the new 'Whips' took place 30-something floors up at London’s Sky Garden and was an extravaganza of weightless whiteness themed on clouds – thankfully not on whips! "Dry and oily older skins will love this equally." Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall Bobbi Brown Highlight & Glow Highlighting Powder Duo, £49 - Buy online

Why we love it: "With a lid that glitters like an actual snow globe, Bobbi Brown nails festive palettes once again." Review: "It may still only be October, but beauty brands are already sprinkling their festive joy about the place and if this Bobbi Brown palette is anything to go by, Christmas can't come soon enough. Here you'll find two deluxe sized shades of their cult highlighting powder in Bare Glow and Opal Glow and both work beautifully alone for a little luminosity or layered together for a more intense and unique finish. Made with light-reflective pearl pigments, skin is radiant in an instant - no scary shimmer/over glittery cheeks in sight, just sophisticated glow for the party season. We can't not mention the packaging. Encased in a gold palette, the lid is an actual snow globe when shaken. Call me shallow but I'm sold on that alone." Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor Chanel Rouge Allure Liquid Powder Lipstick, £31 - Buy online

Why we love it: “Is it a powder? Is it a balm? We don’t care because it’s brilliant.” Review: “Lip powders are launching aplenty in beautyland - like matte lipsticks but lighter in texture, the arty pigments have been on our radar for around a year but trust Chanel to come us with the most luxurious feeling of the bunch. ‘Wetter’ than other powder pigments I’ve tried, it has an almost slippery, oily feel on initial application that dries down to leave behind a beautifully opaque, slightly blurry hit of colour. It’s incredibly easy and quick to apply - each shade is strong from the off yet the powder finish somehow dials down the intensity a little if you’re bold lip averse. You don’t need liner and it’s lasted me through three course meals without moving or fading - it’s seriously cool stuff. Just be sure to give the sponge applicator a wipe every now and again to keep it clean and prevent bacteria buildup.” Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer Invisibobble Sprunchie Spiral Hair Ring Scrunchie in Purrfection, £5.09 - Buy online