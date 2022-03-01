Soap & Glory's 2018 Star Gift has landed - and it's the brand's best one yet

Every year, there are certain shopping dates that stand out in the build-up to Christmas - Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the day that Soap & Glory’s limited edition Star Gift goes on sale for half price at Boots. Well, get your pens ready my friends, as that last day is about to get ticked off.

The bargain lands at Boots today , although the 140,000 people who signed up to the waiting list were able to get their hands on one sooner. Priced at £60, but available for £30, it’s easy to see why crowds clamber to claim theirs every December. Inside, you’ll find an incredible haul of 12 full-size products (worth £80) that covers everything from face to body, bath to shower and hands to hair. It’s a treasure trove of wash and makeup bag essentials that serves up a generous dose of bestsellers (its Clean On Me Creamy Shower Gel for example), and desk staples (such as Hand Food Hand Cream and The Rushower Dry Shampoo). Here’s the full breakdown of its contents:

The Righteous Body Butter 300ml

Clean On Me Creamy Moisture Shower Gel 500ml

The Scrub of Your Life Smoothing Body Buffer 200ml

Hand Food Non-greasy Hydrating Hand Cream 250ml

Fizz-A-Ball Original Pink Bath Bomb 100g

Original Pink Body Spray 100ml

Melty Talented Dry Skin Balm 30g

Peaches and Clean Deep Cleansing Milk 350ml

Bright + Beautiful Radiance-Boosting Mask 29g

The Rushower Dry Shampoo 200ml

Sexy Mother Pucker Lip Gloss in Bare Enough 7ml

Thick and Fast High-Definition Collagen-Coat Mascara in Black 10ml

What’s more, the brand’s teamed up with celebrated illustrator and graphic designer, Zuki Turner, to ensure it’s as much of a treat on the outside as it is on the inside and to give it a distinct point of difference to the brand's other gift sets. Combining her collage stylings with Soap & Glory’s 2018 circus theme and signature vintage characters, it’s impossible for it to not put a smile on your face. “My playful design depicts Soap & Glory’s iconic vintage ladies embracing the fun and fearlessness that the brand helps women to embrace in their day-to-day life,” says Zuki. “I’ve set them against unexpected colour combinations and textures, inspired by mundane moments, that unexpectedly evoke joy. For example, some of the colour combos I used in the design were inspired by seeing someone drop a pot of fluoro-pink paint on the street, contrasting beautifully with the double yellow lines and the tarmac.”

Whether you’re shopping for family or friend, looking for a present for yourself or someone else, it’s one of those rare finds that has unusually far-reaching appeal. As far as Christmas gift sets go, it’s one of the most jam-packed ones we’ve seen this year.

Soap & Glory limited edition Bubble Act Star Gift, £30 - buy it now .