Soap & Glory hair care is here - and everything’s under £9

From Zara’s new matte lipsticks to Lidl’s hair collaboration with Christina Aguilera , recent beauty launches have been refreshingly bank balance (and therefore, January) friendly. Thank goodness. And Soap & Glory has followed suit by launching 11 brand new hair products that start from just £7. I put some of the products to the test at this week's launch (see below for my picks). They join the brand's existing dry shampoo and cover a variety of hair needs. Think of it as Soap & Glory body care for your head - the scents, names, formulas and fun flair that have seen its products garner such a loyal following have been cleverly transferred from limbs to lengths. Comprising of shampoos, conditioners and styling products, they’re all about providing quick and easy ways to fight everyday hair conundrums, whether that’s humidity-induced frizz, dullness, brassiness or dryness.

No-fuss and no-nonsense, the range offers up some particularly great options for the time-poor and those looking for fast and effective ways to address dryness and dullness. The fragrances won’t appeal to everyone, but if you love those of the body care line, then you’ll find great pleasure in being able to dose your hair in the same. I particularly liked the multi-use prowess of the Wonder Serum , the frizz-control of Control Sleek (apply a small amount first and build up gradually to avoid greasy hair) and the hydration of Wonditioner (which is like the hair equivalent of the brand’s much-loved Righteous Body Butter).