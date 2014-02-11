Spring Awakening: 10 beauty rules for spring 2014

4 / 11
3. Ensure lips are just peachy
Just as you got your head round wearing red lipstick this winter, I’m afraid it’s all change once more (it’s good to keep things fresh, right?). This spring (and I predict this summer), the hottest lip shade to be seen sporting is orange. The fashionistas among you may feel particularly daring with a bold tangerine shade as seen here at the DKNY catwalk show, but many of us may prefer something more subtle such as a sheer or sheeny coral or peach.
Some of the best orange-based shades are from YSL who do a variety of tangy shades in a multitude of different finishes. My favourites are the Rouge Pur Couture in le Orange, £25, Rouge Volupte Shine in Coral Incandescent, £25, and Volupte Sheer Candy in Dewy Papaya, £25.