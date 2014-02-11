Spring Awakening: 10 beauty rules for spring 2014

2 / 11

1. Fake a flawless complexion

Forget crazy double-coloured eyelids or multi-pigmented lips, the biggest beauty trend on the catwalk for spring/ summer was SKIN. Flawless, perfected, beautified skin. With foundation technology at an all-time high, it has never been more possible to achieve a radiant complexion (even if you don’t have one yourself). Here at GTG we have fallen head over our make-up bags in love with the new Air de Teint skin perfector from Lancome (available in store from 12th February), which isn’t really a foundation, but more a sheer skin beautifier that even the most make-up phobic can smudge on with fingers and achieve a flawless effect.

Finish with a dusting of the new Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blush in Diffused Heat, £28 for the kind of glow we wish Mother Nature intended to give us.