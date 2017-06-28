“Squats, squats and more squats”: Jasmine Sanders’ wellbeing secrets

Anna Hunter 28 June 2017
reebok-1

The supermodel and Reebok ambassador on fitness moves that work, fashion and fidget spinners. She’s a woman of varied tastes, that’s for sure…

Model, social media phenomenon (she’s best friends with Kim Kardashian so...there’s that) and new face of Reebok Classic Jasmine Sanders was scouted at the age of 13, and has risen to stratospheric success since then, walking the catwalk for the likes of Miu Miu and acting as a makeup muse for the legendary Pat McGrath . With a whopping 2.5 million followers on Instagram ( @golden_barbie - a childhood nickname), she posts selfies of course, but she’s passionate about showcasing a healthy lifestyle, hence her partnership with Reebok:

“I’ve always been a huge fan of Reebok and its unique take on street style and fitness, so when I was asked to become the latest member of the Reebok family, the answer was simple,” said Sanders. “I love how versatile this Reebok collection is and how it allows me to go from the street to the gym and back, which works so well for my busy schedule. This collection really shows women and young girls that you can be fit and fabulous - and that message is very important to me as I live it every day.”

Speaking of her everyday, we wanted to know exactly what makes Sanders’ tick. All round to hers for lobster spaghetti and tequila shots…

Jasmine in three words

“Confident, passionate and creative.”

The workout that works

“Squats, squats, and more squats!”

The product she tells everyone about...

Moroccanoil Intense Curl Cream , hands down.”

Sleep habits

“I sleep with House of Cards on repeat, my two Frenchies and my boyfriend all cuddled up.”

Secret to staying sane

“Tequila.”

Best budget beauty buy

“Vaseline, which can be used to create a glossy eye and to add a nice pop to a highlighted cheekbone.”

Biggest beauty spend

“I like to indulge in perfumes.”

She’s surprisingly good at...

“Cooking!”

If we came by for lunch she’d make...

“Spaghetti.”

Morning routine

“I wake up at around seven to take care of my puppies and have morning cuddles with them and my boyfriend. For breakfast I make scrambled egg whites with chicken sausage, avocado and sliced tomatoes.”

Her last health check

“It’s been a while because I only go to the doctor when it's something serious. I'm definitely not a hypochondriac.”

Money is…

“Not the route to true happiness.”

If she could be anywhere on earth at this moment…

“I would love to be in Greece.”

She always says yes to…

“Lobster pizza.”

She always says no to…

“Negative vibes and bullying.”

Exciting new find

“I’m surprisingly obsessed with the fidget spinner!”

If she gave herself a performance review she'd say…

“I think I'd give myself a 9.8.”

See Jasmine Sanders’ campaign for Reebok  here

Follow Anna on Instagram  @annyhunter , Jasmine  @golden_barbie  and Reebok Women  @reebokwomenuk


You may also like

The best cream blushers for a natural flush

I lost 3 stone in 6 months and saw my menopausal symptoms disappear with this gentle form of exercise I can do in my PJs

The best belly-busting workout that'll target your core like nothing else can!

The eyelash serums experts rate – and the ones they don’t


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

River Island midi dress, £39

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

More Gloss

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Explore More