“Squats, squats and more squats”: Jasmine Sanders’ wellbeing secrets

Model, social media phenomenon (she’s best friends with Kim Kardashian so...there’s that) and new face of Reebok Classic Jasmine Sanders was scouted at the age of 13, and has risen to stratospheric success since then, walking the catwalk for the likes of Miu Miu and acting as a makeup muse for the legendary Pat McGrath . With a whopping 2.5 million followers on Instagram ( @golden_barbie - a childhood nickname), she posts selfies of course, but she’s passionate about showcasing a healthy lifestyle, hence her partnership with Reebok:

“I’ve always been a huge fan of Reebok and its unique take on street style and fitness, so when I was asked to become the latest member of the Reebok family, the answer was simple,” said Sanders. “I love how versatile this Reebok collection is and how it allows me to go from the street to the gym and back, which works so well for my busy schedule. This collection really shows women and young girls that you can be fit and fabulous - and that message is very important to me as I live it every day.”

Speaking of her everyday, we wanted to know exactly what makes Sanders’ tick. All round to hers for lobster spaghetti and tequila shots…