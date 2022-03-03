Stealthy styling: how to disguise 3rd day hair

Suffering from oily roots, dry tips and just general hairstyle discontent? If you’re on the wrong end of a hair wash, who are we to judge? It’s a scenario we all know too well on days when we’re feeling more Greasy Posse than Glossy Posse. When short on time, general hair maintenance can fall right to the bottom of the to-do list - but not to fret, because we asked Get The Gloss Expert and Hari’s Creative Director Craig Taylor for his top hairstyle saving hacks to hide 3rd day hair and give our locks an added dose of longevity to make no one the wiser... The best dry shampoos “There are several ways of disguising 3rd day hair, depending on hair type and style,” says Craig. “Products such as dry shampoo are always good for absorbing the oils that collect at the roots of hair or sit on the scalp. Coloured dry shampoos by Batiste , £3.99, Bumble & Bumble , £16 and Superdrug’s own , £1.99 are all competent products for removing greasy roots.”

“Styling sprays such as Kérastase Couture Styling Spray à Porter , £16.80 or John Frieda Luxurious Volume Thickening Blow Dry Lotion , £5.99 contain alcohol that is a great ingredient for neutralizing the hair’s and scalp’s oils,” says Craig. “If applied in sections at the roots and blow-dried through by lifting the hair in the opposite direction, it can help eliminate the grease and give the roots a welcome lift.” MORE GLOSS: Get the look - 6 modern party hairstyles you have to try Frizzy hair SOS The elements can wreak havoc with the condition of our hair, so if you’re finding that the cold, steam from the shower or central heating are causing your locks to feel well and truly confused, embrace a hair oil or cream - we know it’s counterintuitive, but it can be just the solution for rebalancing hair’s moisture levels, especially if you suffer from greasy roots and parched ends.