Suki Waterhouse on laid-back beauty and hardcore exercise

This week I met with Suki Waterhouse as she got ready for the Burberry menswear show. Brit It Girl, face of Burberry Beauty and all-round super cool chick, Suki was relaxed, funny, self assured and self deprecating. Beautiful in a soft, wide-eyed 60’s sort of way, she reminded me of a young Marianne Faithful (it won’t be the first time someone has said that I know).
I chatted to her whilst she shaved her legs (no water, just foam and a razor) had her hair preened - “A strong side-parting with soft broken waves,” said hairdresser Daniel Martin - and her makeup applied, “A slightly 70s-inspired but slighty folky look,” said Jacqui Hamilton-Smith, the makeup artist who created her look here (see list below). Meanwhile, we chatted about Suki’s beauty stash...
On Makeup...
ST: What 5 products are always in your makeup bag?
SW: “My favourite products are Burberry Fresh Glow in No.01 Nude Radiance - which is a luminescent veil for skin. Then I love the Eye Colour Creams in Gold Copper and Mink because I can’t make a mistake with them, and I can gradually add to them. If I want to intensify it I will add some Vaseline to get a slightly sweaty look. I’ve always used lipstick on my cheeks but now I use the Light Glow Blusher in Rose Blush 03 which is the ultimate blush as you can apply it with fingers and I don’t own a makeup brush. I love it because it’s mini too - I’m against large heavy makeup! If I’m doing my own makeup for going out I will always create some sort of cat eye - I’m not great at it - but I do it with a kohl eyeliner and then smudge it in.”
ST: Are there any top beauty tips you’ve learnt off the experts that you now do?
SW: “Yes, I’ve been using bronzer just slightly under my chin to add a bit of contouring and I use a little highlighter on my nose, cheeks and eye lids. I also put a tiny bit of Vaseline on my eyelids and tops of cheekbones for a slight sheen. Another tip I learnt from Burberry makeup artist Wendy Rowe is to brush up my eyebrows and to fill them in at the top to make them look extra full and lifted. I think eyebrows are the most important thing for framing your face.”
On style….
ST: Whose style do you admire?
SW: "For fashion I love Patti Smith – some of the most stylish people have a uniform. There’s something I love about someone who doesn’t need a load of new stuff - for me that’s the dream, to be comfortable with a bunch of the same shirts and that being it. That would be so cool and I just think of the space I’d have! For beauty – Janice Joplin because she had such big hair and I’m always trying to make my hair larger and bigger. I like the idea of large hair and not too much makeup . I also really admire Marianne Cotillard, Diane Kruger and people who are innately cool like LouLou Douillon, Jane Birkin’s daughter."
ST: How would you describe your style?
SW: “My style goes through phases – when I’m in London it changes as I have all my stuff around me, and when I’m travelling I end up living out of a suitcase and just buying stuff depending on what country I’m in. In London I find it way more inspirational - I was even just walking down Oxford Street the other day and you are just hit with street style, which I miss when I’m away. I feel everyone tries a bit harder here which is good. I love a load of different looks, ranging from cave woman to 60’s glamorous, to cat woman."
ST: What’s the ‘cavewoman’ look?
SW: “It’s like a shawl and khaki trousers – nothing being tight on me. I’m a big fan of no tightness. Because I do lots of shoots, sometimes you can be really uncomfortable, and in my own time now I don’t want to be constricted - I just want to be really comfy. If I’m going to go for it and dress up then pain is ok, but in my own time I just want to be in loose stuff that I can run in - in street style you should always be in shoes you can run in!”
On skincare….
ST: What’s your skincare regime?
SW: “I use Obagi if I think I need something stronger because sometimes it does when I’m travelling – I use their face wash. I use the Ceramide Purifying Cream Cleanser from Elizabeth Arden and their Eight Hour Cream for super moisturising. I also use Heal Gel which my dad helped formulate - as it helps with inflammation and if my skin goes red. I also use iS Clinical products for Vitamin C and Retinol which I use once a week and Wendy Rowe got me onto the original Crème de le Mer cream . ”
ST: Do you look after your skin in the sun?
SW: “I’m really careful in the sun - I never used to be but I’m now quite nervy about it. I use suncream every day and usually wear a product that’s got it in it.”
On her hair….
ST: How do you style your hair yourself?
SW: “I use Evo Haze Styling Powder for volume - that’s my favourite - it gives it a plump fullness and makes it look messy, but in a sexy done undone way. I hate hairspray - I think it's really unneccessary. I do love the Oribe Dry Shampoo though - if i’m going out I will shove some of that in my hair. I really hate looking too done, it makes me actually feel sick. You can’t get a good blowdry in LA as they are the worst - they put ringlets in your hair and spray it so it's like concrete. As for shampoo and conditioner, it’s usually whatever I get in a hotel.”
ST: Who’s on your phone favourites list beauty-wise?
SW: “I go to Yvonne Martin for facials and Waterhouse Young Clinic for Hyaluronic Acid treatments. As for my hair – I went through a really bad phase of cutting it myself, but generally I get it cut by different people.”
ST: Do you think you will always have long hair?
SW: “Yes I think so, I have had it shorter before - it might be quite cool to have a bob at some point, but there’s that fear of regretting it. There’s safety in long hair.”
On her body…
ST: Do you workout?
SW: “I do, I really enjoy it; I need to, I’m obsessed. I stopped working out recently as I was on a film and I was really tired and I then went to the gym a few times and found I was so much more able to perform with my body feeling that strength through it again. And mentally, I was going on set and able to do my job better as I felt stronger again. I do different things - I do Vinyasa yoga and I’ll work out with a trainer Dan Roberts in Richmond Park near where I live. I do drills and running there - it’s an amazing place. I love the idea of running up hills and rolling around in mud - it’s my favourite time of the week and Dan really pushes me. He’s hardcore. I also go to TriYoga and hot yoga (not Bikram) and I do occasional Pilates, which I should do more of."
ST: Do you follow a nutrition plan?
SW: “I had some blood tests done and they told me I shouldn’t really eat anything, so I can’t really follow it! I do know what I should and shouldn’t eat. I find it very difficult in London to be healthy. It’s too hard to follow any eating rules when I’m moving around so much."
ST: Is there anything you won’t eat?
SW: "No."
ST: Do you take supplements?
SW: “I take Lyposheric C but it smells like goat poo! And I take magnesium which is good for muscles and for after training, and zinc and iron. I’m a bit of a supplements addict - I have so many supplements - but I don’t take them every day as it’s not that much fun taking them. I also take aloe vera tablets which I like.”
On chilling out….
ST: How do you relax?
SW: “I paint - I’m not a great painter but I do it and I would like to take up life drawing again. Sometimes I go to a pottery class with some friends. I also do meditation, I have a woman who helps me do it on the phone. She guides me through a meditation from America, so I will call her before I go to bed but I often fall asleep and she has to hang up. She also gives me meditations and voice notes if I’m freaking out so that I can do it in my own time. It’s easy stuff, like your feet going into the ground and your head being filled up with sun.”
