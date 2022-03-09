Suki Waterhouse on laid-back beauty and hardcore exercise

This week I met with Suki Waterhouse as she got ready for the Burberry menswear show. Brit It Girl, face of Burberry Beauty and all-round super cool chick, Suki was relaxed, funny, self assured and self deprecating. Beautiful in a soft, wide-eyed 60’s sort of way, she reminded me of a young Marianne Faithful (it won’t be the first time someone has said that I know). I chatted to her whilst she shaved her legs (no water, just foam and a razor) had her hair preened - “A strong side-parting with soft broken waves,” said hairdresser Daniel Martin - and her makeup applied, “A slightly 70s-inspired but slighty folky look,” said Jacqui Hamilton-Smith, the makeup artist who created her look here (see list below). Meanwhile, we chatted about Suki’s beauty stash... On Makeup... ST: What 5 products are always in your makeup bag? SW: “My favourite products are Burberry Fresh Glow in No.01 Nude Radiance - which is a luminescent veil for skin. Then I love the Eye Colour Creams in Gold Copper and Mink because I can’t make a mistake with them, and I can gradually add to them. If I want to intensify it I will add some Vaseline to get a slightly sweaty look. I’ve always used lipstick on my cheeks but now I use the Light Glow Blusher in Rose Blush 03 which is the ultimate blush as you can apply it with fingers and I don’t own a makeup brush. I love it because it’s mini too - I’m against large heavy makeup! If I’m doing my own makeup for going out I will always create some sort of cat eye - I’m not great at it - but I do it with a kohl eyeliner and then smudge it in.” ST: Are there any top beauty tips you’ve learnt off the experts that you now do? SW: “Yes, I’ve been using bronzer just slightly under my chin to add a bit of contouring and I use a little highlighter on my nose, cheeks and eye lids. I also put a tiny bit of Vaseline on my eyelids and tops of cheekbones for a slight sheen. Another tip I learnt from Burberry makeup artist Wendy Rowe is to brush up my eyebrows and to fill them in at the top to make them look extra full and lifted. I think eyebrows are the most important thing for framing your face.”

On style…. ST: Whose style do you admire? SW: "For fashion I love Patti Smith – some of the most stylish people have a uniform. There’s something I love about someone who doesn’t need a load of new stuff - for me that’s the dream, to be comfortable with a bunch of the same shirts and that being it. That would be so cool and I just think of the space I’d have! For beauty – Janice Joplin because she had such big hair and I’m always trying to make my hair larger and bigger. I like the idea of large hair and not too much makeup . I also really admire Marianne Cotillard, Diane Kruger and people who are innately cool like LouLou Douillon, Jane Birkin’s daughter." ST: How would you describe your style? SW: “My style goes through phases – when I’m in London it changes as I have all my stuff around me, and when I’m travelling I end up living out of a suitcase and just buying stuff depending on what country I’m in. In London I find it way more inspirational - I was even just walking down Oxford Street the other day and you are just hit with street style, which I miss when I’m away. I feel everyone tries a bit harder here which is good. I love a load of different looks, ranging from cave woman to 60’s glamorous, to cat woman." ST: What’s the ‘cavewoman’ look? SW: “It’s like a shawl and khaki trousers – nothing being tight on me. I’m a big fan of no tightness. Because I do lots of shoots, sometimes you can be really uncomfortable, and in my own time now I don’t want to be constricted - I just want to be really comfy. If I’m going to go for it and dress up then pain is ok, but in my own time I just want to be in loose stuff that I can run in - in street style you should always be in shoes you can run in!” On skincare…. ST: What’s your skincare regime? SW: “I use Obagi if I think I need something stronger because sometimes it does when I’m travelling – I use their face wash. I use the Ceramide Purifying Cream Cleanser from Elizabeth Arden and their Eight Hour Cream for super moisturising. I also use Heal Gel which my dad helped formulate - as it helps with inflammation and if my skin goes red. I also use iS Clinical products for Vitamin C and Retinol which I use once a week and Wendy Rowe got me onto the original Crème de le Mer cream . ” ST: Do you look after your skin in the sun? SW: “I’m really careful in the sun - I never used to be but I’m now quite nervy about it. I use suncream every day and usually wear a product that’s got it in it.”