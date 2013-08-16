How to look after your hair in the sun

Sun, check. Sea, check. Pool, check - sounds like a winning combination. However, your hair will probably read this as UV rays, salt water and a hefty dose of chlorine thrown in for good measure - a quick-fire recipe for dull-looking, weak and damaged hair. According to Trichologist Philip Kingsley , “Both salt water and chlorine can damage your hair, and you should try to protect it from both. Chlorine is more likely to weaken the hair’s structure, but salt water is very drying.” With regards to the lightening effects of the sun he warns, “Many people think that because the sun’s rays are natural, the change of colour in your hair that the sun gives is not damaging – but it is just as damaging as applying bleach. And as with bleach, the effects are not just confined to colour changes, the sun also weakens the protein structure resulting in reduced elasticity and increased breakage.” Yikes. Sounds like a less than ideal summer forecast for our stressed out tresses but not to worry, as GTG has consulted the hair care experts and tested a literal Smörgåsbord of products to give you your go-to guide to repair and protect your summer locks. Think Ursula Andress in Dr. No, Demi Moore in Charlie’s Angels 2 or Cameron Diaz in, well, anything - whatever your summer hair care dilemma, here’s your four-step guide for super soft summer locks come surf, sea or shine. STEP 1: PROTECT TO DEFLECT

According to Philip, the best way to protect your hair and scalp is simple - put a hat on it. However if you’re plan on venturing into the pool sometime this summer, he’s provided the following handy tip: “If you want to maintain your hairstyle, mix some high SPF oil-free suntan lotion with your regular hairspray, half and half. Shampoo and condition normally and, while the hair is still wet, spray the mixture, comb through for even distribution and style as usual.” This summer’s legion of wonder-sprays and treatments are also at hand to ensure that your beachfront hairstyle of choice is adequately protected. According to Darren Fowler , International Artistic Director for Clipso , “You take steps to protect your skin in the sun, therefore the same should be done for your hair. Using an SPF is extremely important.” To give your hair an added layer of defence to face the elements, GTG loves Philip Kingsley Swimcap , £20, (which was made originally for the US Olympic synchronized swimming team in 1984!). Apply prior to sunbathing and swimming, remembering to reapply throughout the day and your hair will thank you later. Darren also recommends Kérastase Soleil Aqua-Seal, £15.95 - a waterproof fluid-cream that you can keep in for all day protection from UV rays. He adds, “This can be blow-dried into the hair in the morning or applied directly to dry hair while on the beach.” If you’re on the go, he recommends spritzing on Kérastase Soleil Micro-Voile Protecteur Spray , £18.90, and we also love Charles Worthington Takeaways Sunshine UV-Protection Spray, £1.99 (available in store at Boots) which is small enough to fit in your beach bag and will give you an added hit of protection when you need it most. MORE GLOSS: The GTG team test out sprays to protect your hair in the sun STEP 2: SKIP A SCORCHED SCALP

Sun damage to your scalp can both a) affect your hair’s regeneration by damaging the follicles and b) be extremely painful! Therefore Darren recommends massaging a high-factor sun cream or a hair product with an SPF into your scalp with your fingertips, paying particular attention to your hairline, partings and temples. Try Clinique’s Targeted Protection Stick SPF 35 , £17, which is oil-free and great for precision application or Soltan Head & Hair Dry-Touch Transparent Suncare Spray SPF30 , £3.99. STEP 3: THE CLEAN TEAM