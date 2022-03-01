Forget designer, right now it's all about supermarket chic

Fashionistas and beauty junkies everywhere were left salivating in their seats at the Chanel AW14 show as Karl Lagerfeld transformed the Grand Palais into the world’s chicest supermarket, ‘Le Grand Magasin’. The shop was stocked with over 100,000 Chanel groceries including ‘haute ketchup’ and ‘eau de Chanel’ and models were seen strutting down the aisles holding baskets adorned with the famous Chanel chains. An epic extravaganza, it was the first and undoubtedly the last time that ketchup will ever make me swoon.
In reality, our supermarket experiences are little more casual than they are couture. Nevertheless, the Glossy Posse felt inspired to head out to our local grocery stores to see what treasure trove of beauty possibilities lay within.
Waitrose
The cadillac of the supermarket world, Waitrose stocks a huge number of products that would make any beauty junkie weak at the knees. In particular, it’s the lavish and luxurious pampering products that always have us queuing at the door when we’re in need of some serious beauty therapy.
Korres Jasmine Body Milk , £10
Exceptionally moisturising with a light powdery texture, this body milk contains a combination of provitamin B5, shea butter and jojoba oil and provides long-lasting hydration to leave your skin feeling silky, smooth and beautifully supple.
Neal’s Yard Lavender Bath Salts , £5.17
Relaxing lavender oil is combined with naturally cleansing sea salt from French salt marshes to create these purifying bath salts. Add a handful to a warm bath and enjoy the ultimate soothing home-spa experience.
Burt’s Bees Beeswax Lip Balm , £3.69
This wonder balm is loaded with coconut and sunflower oils, rich in vitamins and essential fatty acids that nourish, condition and soften lips. With an added buzz of peppermint this balm will leave your lips looking and feeling bee-autiful.
Argan Oil Repair Shampoo & Conditioner , £5.99
This heavenly haircare range is made with amino acids, argan oil and Vitamin E. It helps to restore your locks to their natural strength and prevent future breakages - a total mane must-have for softer, shinier hair.
Sainsbury’s
Fresh, fun and fiendishly cheap, Sainsbury’s has got the perfect array of goodies to help you polish, preen and perfect your face and body. The fact that it’s Jamie Oliver’s local has got nothing to do with it, we swear...
St Tropez Everyday Body , £7.25
As the undisputed champion of self-tan, St Tropez has us hooked on this hydrating lotion that expertly builds a gradual golden tan. Laced with soothing aloe vera and available in two shades, this tan is always our go-to when we’re looking for that natural sunkissed glow.
Bio Oil , £8.60
This fantastic product has earned cult status for it’s all-round results and for good reason - there’s not much this little bottle can’t fix up. It contains the breakthrough ingredient PurCellin, which helps to reduce the appearance of scars, stretch marks, uneven skin tone and ageing skin. Not to mention it’s deeply moisturising too.
Mandara Spa Island Paradise Scrub , £4.66
Scrub away the stress of the day with this revitalising body exfoliator created from nature’s own pampering products. With exfoliating olive stone, smoothing coconut shell powder and softening sweet almond oil ,this scrub is as enriching as it is enticing.
Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Reconstructor Deep Conditioner , £4.99
Made with Australian Balm Mint, this conditioning mask is deeply nourishing and helps to mend split ends, repair roughened cuticles and give your hair a good old whack of TLC.
Tesco
Leading the way as the style-savvy supermarket, Tesco is the place to go to top up your beauty bags with the latest arrivals from our favourite cheap and cheerful makeup brands.
Max Factor 2000 Calorie Mascara , £6
A veteran favourite amongst makeup artists, this mascara thickens even the thinnest of lashes, giving them up to 300 per cent more volume. The smudge-proof formula also guarantees the ultimate long-lasting lash effect.
Barry M Jewel Glitter Nail Paint , £2.99
Add a little glitz and glam to your nails with these jewel glitter polishes from Barry M. We particularly love the new Aquarium shades: so mermaid chic.
Rimmel London Kate Lasting Finish Lipstick , £5.50
Created by the living legend herself, these lovely lippies have an enriched formula infused with luxurious black diamonds. With a rich velvety pigment that lasts up to eight hours, these lipsticks will give you a bold look that will last all day.
Eyelure Naturalite Lashes , £5
Eyelure is always the brand of choice when we want to get our falsie on. These lashes add instant glamour and sophistication to any look, while the reusable adhesive strip means that they can now be used for a whole host of stylish soirees.