Forget designer, right now it's all about supermarket chic

Fashionistas and beauty junkies everywhere were left salivating in their seats at the Chanel AW14 show as Karl Lagerfeld transformed the Grand Palais into the world’s chicest supermarket, ‘Le Grand Magasin’. The shop was stocked with over 100,000 Chanel groceries including ‘haute ketchup’ and ‘eau de Chanel’ and models were seen strutting down the aisles holding baskets adorned with the famous Chanel chains. An epic extravaganza, it was the first and undoubtedly the last time that ketchup will ever make me swoon.

In reality, our supermarket experiences are little more casual than they are couture. Nevertheless, the Glossy Posse felt inspired to head out to our local grocery stores to see what treasure trove of beauty possibilities lay within.

Waitrose

The cadillac of the supermarket world, Waitrose stocks a huge number of products that would make any beauty junkie weak at the knees. In particular, it’s the lavish and luxurious pampering products that always have us queuing at the door when we’re in need of some serious beauty therapy.

Korres Jasmine Body Milk , £10

Exceptionally moisturising with a light powdery texture, this body milk contains a combination of provitamin B5, shea butter and jojoba oil and provides long-lasting hydration to leave your skin feeling silky, smooth and beautifully supple.

Neal’s Yard Lavender Bath Salts , £5.17

Relaxing lavender oil is combined with naturally cleansing sea salt from French salt marshes to create these purifying bath salts. Add a handful to a warm bath and enjoy the ultimate soothing home-spa experience.

Burt’s Bees Beeswax Lip Balm , £3.69

This wonder balm is loaded with coconut and sunflower oils, rich in vitamins and essential fatty acids that nourish, condition and soften lips. With an added buzz of peppermint this balm will leave your lips looking and feeling bee-autiful.

Argan Oil Repair Shampoo & Conditioner , £5.99

This heavenly haircare range is made with amino acids, argan oil and Vitamin E. It helps to restore your locks to their natural strength and prevent future breakages - a total mane must-have for softer, shinier hair.