Surf's up: The soft salt spray that's making waves

Like a glowing fake tan and bright coral nail polish, a good salt spray is always an essential part of our summer beauty arsenal. As a result, we’ve spent many a season spritzing our way through the various options on the market and eventually thought our beachy haired dreams had come true when Bumble and Bumble first brought out their original winning formula. However, that was until we were introduced to their most recent creation - the Bumble and Bumble Surf Infusion Spray.

Unlike most salt sprays that can leave hair feeling sticky, crispy or dry, this salt-in-oil innovation contains a mellow mix of tropical oils that works to create soft, touchable sea-tossed waves with a healthy glossy, sheen. Coconut, mango seed, passion fruit and palm oils soften and condition, while sea salt and mineral blend adds body and texture. The final protective blend of coconut fruit and algae extracts moisturize and nourish, as UV inhibitors guard against the drying effects of the sun.

Allowing a softer, more natural finish, this latest addition to their bestselling surf range smells like a heavenly holiday in a bottle and gives just the right amount of grip to rough up lifeless, lacklustre hair - not to mention the invisible nature of this product delivers the perfect ‘I just woke up like this’ result.

Bumble and Bumble Surf Infusion, £21.50, buy online

