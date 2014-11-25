Susannah Taylor: The beauty buys I travel with

Susannah Taylor 25 November 2014
What's in my weekend washbag

Packing a wash bag for a week or even a weekend away can be tough. Like your wardrobe, you need to pack enough to look sufficiently glamorous, but too much and it takes up half your luggage. Here are some of the things I can’t do without, home or away...

Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser

You never know what sort of shower gel your hotel or friends and family will have, so go prepared. This cult fragrance is uniquely zingy.

Le Labo Rose 31 Eau de Parfum

An exquisite mix of Centifolia rose and warm, spicy, woody notes, this masculine/ feminine scent is unbelievably moreish and deeply glamorous.

Sisley Self Tanning Hydrating Facial Skin Care

Tired and pallid? This easy-to-use self tan provides a warm sunkissed glow without turning orange.

Aromatherapy Associates Inner Strength Bath and Body Oil

All stresses and strains are soaked away with this incredible scented bath oil which boosts the spirit and soothes the mind.

Sisley Eau Efficace Gentle Makeup Remover

A refreshing makeup cleanser that removes all makeup from eyes, lips and cheeks in one fell swoop.

Nars Nail Polish in Jungle Red

An essential red for glamming up any outfit over Christmas. Wear on short, neat nails.

Rahua Omega 9 Hair Mask

This amazing hair mask contains Omegas and literally leaves my frizzy hair like silk.

Sisley Radiant Immediate Lift

Tired, hungover or under the weather? Apply this product post moisturiser for high wattage radiance.

Andrea Garland Compact Mirror

Great for slipping into your clutch bag for close-up retouches.

Hourglass Makeup Primer

This product is a best seller for a reason - it quenches dry skin, leaving it plumped and smooth for makeup. Helps makeup last for hours.

Bumble and Bumble Mending Shampoo

My dry frizzy hair requires careful cleansing so as not to strip it further. This one is amazing because it leaves hair silky not squeaky.

