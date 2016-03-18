1 / 11

The five-star beauty treatments that provide most bang for your buck

A good beauty treatment is hard to find. Especially one that provides both bang for your buck and brilliance in equal measure. From manicures to pedicures, gel nails to haircuts, blowdry bars to facials, these are the ones that carry the GTG official seals of approval when it comes to saving the pennies, but also warrant their higher price tags if on the pricier end of the spectrum. Click through our gallery to see which ones are really worth booking in for...

Follow Ayesha on Twitter and Instagram .

Interested in all things beauty? Sign up to our newsletter to stay in the loop.