The five-star beauty treatments that provide most bang for your buck

A good beauty treatment is hard to find. Especially one that provides both bang for your buck and brilliance in equal measure. From manicures to pedicures, gel nails to haircuts, blowdry bars to facials, these are the ones that carry the GTG official seals of approval when it comes to saving the pennies, but also warrant their higher price tags if on the pricier end of the spectrum. Click through our gallery to see which ones are really worth booking in for...
Elemis The Speed Spa 15 Glow Business Facial
The ideal beauty treatment for a quick lunchtime treat or a spot of re-energising pre-date prep, this 15 minute power facial provides the perfect wake-up-call for skin stuck on snooze. More than just a quick scrub and tickle, skin’s treated to a thorough cleanse courtesy of an ultrasonic machine and re-texturising enzyme mask. Eyes are also de-puffed and sallow complexions given a noticeable radiance boost thanks to a cocktail of conditioning Elemis products hand-picked to suit your specific skin type and skin concerns. It makes for one speedy yet effective pick-me-up when strobing alone just won’t do.
£20 for 15 minutes at The House of Elemis .
Headmasters haircut and blowdry
With an enviably on trend blowdry lookbook and haircuts that promise value and volume in one fell swoop, Headmasters is the high street hair salon chain that provides pleasingly high end results. Whether you’re looking for a glamourous blowout, an effortlessly nonchalant undone look, or a braided updo - your hair couldn’t be in better hands.
www.headmasters.com . Cut and blowdries from £45, blowdries from £31.
Shellac Manicure and Pedicure at The Nail Bar Chiswick
When it comes to gel nails, this intimate and immaculate nail salon in Chiswick is one of beauty’s best kept secrets. Having nailed the recipe for long-lasting, enviably glossy CND Shellac that keeps nails chip-free, skin supremely hydrated and toes in tip top condition courtesy of great attention to detail, we guarantee you won’t be able to stop staring at your fingers nor toes for days afterwards. We still can’t take our eyes off ours.
www.thenailbarchiswick.co.uk . Shellac Colour Custom Manicure, from £29.50. Shellac Colour Custom Pedicure, from £32.50.
Hare & Bone Kiss Highlights
From just £50, this service provides great value for money while also giving you the opportunity to step outside of your hair colour comfort zone. Adding both depth and dimension to any hair colour (particularly lighter tones), the technique works around a heart-shaped placement on top to provide a face-framing effect through the front with understated shades towards the back. It acts as a quick yet effective way to mix up your hair colour, without having to commit to a full hair overhaul.
www.hareandbone.co.uk . From £50.
Olaplex
To help offset the harmful effects of too much hair colour, this strengthening and intensely conditioning service is one of the best hair treatments around for getting your mane’s former mojo back. A game-changer in terms of protection, Olaplex works to reconnect the disulphide sulfur bonds broken by the process of permanent hair colouring and lightening. The result? Stronger, shinier hair that feels smoother and silkier to the touch.
Available at John Frieda Salons (for £50) and Paul Edmonds (from £50 for half an hour).
Cowshed Ultimate Manicure
A mani makeover certain to relax and entertain at the same time, this is hands down one of East London’s most luxurious treatments should you wish to dabble in a touch of Saturday night R&R. While you recline in one of the salon’s plush white treatment chairs, pop on your headphones and watch Sex and the City, nails and cuticles are given some serious care thanks to a through filing, exfoliation and hydration mask while you’re also treated to a scalp and shoulder massage too. Bliss.
We booked in at the Cowshed Shoreditch House Spa & Shop, East London . £55 for 60 minutes.
Hershesons Blow Dry Bar
If you need a hair fix fast, Hershesons Blow Dry Bars are the hot hair haunts that prove pretty hard to beat when it comes to providing the ultimate work to play pit stop. Blowdries are either performed on dry or wet hair and with its menu of gorgeous loose and updo hairstyles, there's something for all hair types, hair lengths and occasions too.
www.hershesons.com . £28 for 30 minutes.
Blink Brow Bar eyebrow threading
When it comes to eyebrows, no one-size-fits-all; everyone’s unique set should be celebrated and this is the ethos that has made Blink Brow Bar one of the best hot spots in town when it comes to keeping brows beautifully groomed, while maintaining their natural character. With the brand’s expert team at hand to advise and add natural definition and shape (with as little pain as possible) to each client’s particular facial topiary, it acts as a one-stop-shop for keeping brows neat, clean and distinctly your own.
www.blinkbrowbar.com . From £5.
Brooks & Brooks cut and blowdry
In need of a mane makeover? Then look no further than this multi-award winning salon in Bloomsbury to sort that out for you. Providing excellent customer service, great value for money and haircuts that will have you glancing at your reflection for the remainder of the day, the team of experienced and friendly hair stylists provide a personal and professional service to ensure that you leave with a style that reflects your personality and fits your lifestyle perfectly.
www.brooksandbrooks.co.uk . From £49.
Margaret Dabbs Medical Pedicure
When it comes to treatments that carry a higher pricetag, there are some that are truly worthy of the extra expense (or not-so-subtle hint on your birthday gift wishlist...) A professional pedi that’s performed by a trained Podiatrist, a personalised prescription of foot favours is created to tackle all manner of toe woes. Conducted on dry skin using Margaret Dabbs’ fantastic range of products (the foot file is INCREDIBLE), expect long lasting results and serious daughter Brownie points should you choose to gift your mother the same experience. Trust us - it’ll make you eligible for ‘Daughter of the Year.’
www.margaretdabbs.co.uk . From £80 for 45 minutes.
