The 10 best celebrity festival beauty looks ever
Festival season can always be counted on to provide us with a bevy of beauty ideas, but whose styles have stood the test of time?
We took a look back at some of the biggest festivals in recent years and collated our favourites to provide some A-list-approved beauty tips. From the best beauty products to the festival essentials that your backpack shouldn’t be seen without, here are the festival icons of many a field and Instagram feed guaranteed to provide ample festival beauty inspiration.
Millie Mackintosh
Providing a three-dimensional twist to her festival makeup, we loved the extra sparkle Millie Mackintosh added to her eyes at this year’s Coachella festival. Expertly positioned for a feline flick with a twist, we’ll definitely be recreating this look for years to come.
Festival Essentials: Try these Ocean Facial Gems , £4 on for size.
Image: Instagram @camillamackintosh
Poppy Delevingne
Poppy Delevingne gave her ensemble a Midsummer Eve’s edge back in 2014 for the perfect finishing touch to her festival outfit of choice. Teamed with loose beachy waves to provide a pretty contrast to her leather jacket, it acted as the spot-on pop of summertime colour.
Festival Essentials: We love this vibrant Elastic Flower Garland from Topshop , £8.
Image: Instagram @poppydelevingne
Solange
The face of beautiful natural afro hair, Solange’s beauty look as she took centre stage at Coachella 2014 stood out in our minds as one of our favourites yet. Paired with a striking coral lipstick that perfectly suited her skin tone, she’s fast becoming one of our ultimate festival muses.
Festival Essentials: Follow top stylist Johnnie Sapong’s top hair tip of filling a water spray bottle, adding a small amount of conditioner to it and spritzing it onto mid-lengths and ends whenever you need a hydration boost. Our conditioner of choice? Bumble and bumble Crème de Coco Conditioner , from £6.50.
For more tips on how to streamline your afro hair care regime, check out this useful article ...
Image: Getty Images
Beyoncé
Joining her sister Solange on stage at Coachella, Beyoncé rocked her incredible mane of curly hair in the only way Sasha could - fiercely. And to top it off? She put a hat on it.
Festival Essentials: Channel your inner Bey with this River Island Bracelet Trim Fedora , £25.
Image: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner
Model of the moment Kendall Jenner can’t put a foot wrong and this festival gypsy beauty look proved that to a T. Expertly teaming a soft smokey eye with glowing skin and a golden headband, she made bohemian beauty look beautifully effortless.
Festival Essentials: This Beaded Headband Set from Forever 21, provides 3 different styles that can be worn individually or stacked together for a multitude of looks. Plus it comes at a very purse-friendly £3 too...
Image: Instagram @KendallJenner
Alessandra Ambrosio - the queen of nails
Alessandra Ambrosia’s Instagram account never fails to impress come festival season. In particular, her choice of nail art always catches our eye, our favourite being her amazing Coachella-inspired manicure created by nail artist, Steph Stone.
Festival Essentials: For a dose of nail art to get you looking festival-ready from tip to toe, book into WAH Nails Topshop for a mani makeover that you’ll wish never comes off. To book, call 020 7927 7844.
Image: Instagram @alessandraambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio take two...
Making a second appearance in our summer festival hot list, suffice to say Alessandra can do no wrong in our books. This time round, our focus is on her stylish headscarf - the perfect accessory for keeping cool in the heat. It's clearly giving her ice lolly a run for its money in this picture.
Festival Essentials: Known for its great collection of accessories, ASOS can always be relied upon for providing some serious head candy. This Short Skinny Headscarf/Neckscarf combo, £6 makes for a must-have buy in the versatility stakes.
Image: Getty Images
Kate Bosworth
Giving us a new way to wear braids, the ever-stylish Kate Bosworth gave her centre parting the perfect festival twist that had us swooning at her Instagram feed this year.
Festival Essentials: For a step-by-step guide for experimenting with your plait, check out these 5 great ways to achieve a chic braid . Keep flyaways at bay by enlisting the help of Ojon’s Rare Blend Tamer too, £12.50 to kick your frizz fighting artillery up a notch.
Image: Instagram @Katebosworth
Vanessa Hudgens
Bringing a bit of Bollywood beauty to the proceedings, East met West when Vanessa Hudgens hit the festival scene last year. Teaming sparkling bindis with dramatic Henna and smokey eye makeup, it’s one trend we’re hoping continues for many more Coachellas to come.
Festival Essentials: Bindi bling it up with this Silver Bindi set from Topshop, £4.50 and if you’re looking for an expertly applied dose of Henna, give the World’s Fastest Henna Artist, Pavan Ahluwalia a visit at Selfridges .
Image: Instagram @vanessahudgens
Jourdan Dunn
With healthy, glowing skin and a silver and blue hair colour switch up that was the ideal dose of fun for festival season, Jourdan Dunn embodied the spirit of summer perfectly. A look reserved for the more beauty brave, reach for a more temporary measure in place of the bottle if you'd prefer to play the field ...
Festival Essentials: Our pick of the temporary hair colour fixes is the Kevin Murphy Color Bug collection , £14. Highly pigmented, non-flaky and non-tacky, they provide the perfect excuse to change up your hair colour, without the commitment.
Image: Getty Images
