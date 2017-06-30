1 / 11

The 10 best dramatic celebrity hair makeovers

Celebrities love a hair cut. So much so that it sometimes feels like the A-list change their hair as often as us normal folk switch our socks. It is, after all, the oldest trick in the book for amassing those much needed column inches or social media mentions. The more dramatic the hair transformation, the more likely the photo opp and you know you’ve well and truly made it when you’re hair has its very own hashtag. Dabbling with hair dye is one thing but a substantial chop is often much more dramatic - no amount of extensions will sort you out like a quick dye job will. From the classic bob to the edgy pixie cut and everything in between, here’s our round up of favourite celebrities who’ve braved the scissors.