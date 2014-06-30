The 10 best hair trends for summer

9 / 11

FESTIVAL BRAIDS

As seen at

Antonio Berardi, Giles and Temperley SS14.

Perfect for

Festivals.

Get the look

Rebellious braids were the order of the day backstage at Antonio Berardi. “The braids are a detail, they’re not the main focus,” said Eugene Souleiman. “A braid is very versatile,” he said, “It can look romantic, or strong tribal, or chic, depending on how you approach it.”

To recreate the look, blow dry hair straight using a soft bristle brush pulling the hair backwards away from the face. When hair is dry, section off the top and front sections, leaving an ‘under section.’

Divide the under section in two down the middle and spray Wella Professionals Perfect Setting Blow Dry Lotion , £7.50 to each section to add control when you come to braid. Create two braids, starting flat to the scalp but pulling the braid out so that it sits away from the ear.

Release the sectioned off hair and run straightening irons through the hair, clamping the ends to prevent it from looking too soft, then section by section starting at the underneath, pat Extra Volume Styling Mousse , £10.50 into the roots of the hair, combing each section through with a fine tooth comb.

Continue this process all the way through to the front section of hair. Take a wide tooth comb and rake hair back, creating a ‘rocker’ style effect.

Pin the hair above the braid above each ear and dry the mousse using a blowdryer diffuser. When ‘set’ release the pins, pulling one braid forward and leaving the other to hang behind the shoulder.

Extra tip: “It’s not easy doing a corn-row! Spray Wella Professionals Stay Styled Finishing Spray , £10.70 onto the roots of the hair and it will help you to get the hair to stick together as well as acting like a lubricant so you have more control as you braid.”