The 10 best hair trends for summer
10 HAIR TRENDS YOU NEED TO TRY THIS SUMMER
Looking for some hairstyle inspiration? Then look no further than the SS14 runways. Ayesha Muttucumaru finds out how 10 of our favourite summer hair looks were created.
BEACH TO BALLROOM UP DOS
As seen at
Dolce & Gabbana, Michael Kors and Erdem SS14.
Perfect for
Weddings.
Get the look
The perfect way to add a dose of boho to your wedding locks, this summer’s updo is more ethereal and carefree instead of structured and flyway free.
Flowers and gold coins accented the beautiful braided updo at Dolce and Gabbana. “It’s old-world and romantic, inspired by classic Italian cinema,” said Guido Palau for Redken.
To create this stunning look at home, start by blow-drying Guts 10 Volume Spray Foam , £11.15 into damp hair, then curl the hairline with a ½” curling iron. Spray on Powder Refresh 01 Aerosol Hair Powder , £12.10 for easier braiding, then braid hair loosely, twist into a flat chignon and pin. Pull out some pieces at the hairline and add accessories.
SIDE SWEPT WAVES
As seen at
Mulberry, Topshop Unique and Preen SS14.
Perfect for
A weekend getaway.
Get the look
Backstage at Mulberry, the beautifully edgy yet feminine style was our favourite for exuding off-duty glamour at its most fashionable. L’Oréal Paris Studio Line #TXT Texturizing Spray , £3.79 was used to create subtle waves, Hair Expertise EverRiche Perfect Elixir , £6.99 for softness and Curl and Gloss Mousse , £3.69 to add volume and shine.
At Topshop Unique, Anthony Turner took a modern take on beach waves. It was less grungy and more grown up with an Amazonian ‘uber sexy’ quality to it. L’Oréal Professionnel Tecni Art Full Volume Extra , £10.60 mousse was worked into the hair in sections before drying it in and into the roots too for a slight lift. Sections were tonged randomly and the curls were loosened using the fingers. The parting was pushed roughly to the side as if the girls had swept their hand through it themselves. Série Expert Vitamino conditioner , £10.99 was then applied for a lived in, post beach look. Anthony opted to omit salt spray as he didn’t want the finish to be too matte or fluffy.
SMOOTH, STRAIGHT HAIR WITH AN OFF-DUTY TWIST
As seen at
Miu Miu, Ralph Lauren and Burberry Prorsum SS14.
Perfect for
A lunch date in the park.
Get the look
Sleek with a hint of natural movement, this style provides a wearable alternative to polka straight hair and refreshingly allows the humidity to work in your favour.
At Miu Miu, Redken Creative Consultant Guido Palau created a high shine style where strands of models’ hair were intentionally stuck to a high-glossed lip. “The sticky lips and hair combination lent a bit of sexiness to the overall style. Other than that, it’s clean and natural,” he said.
To create the look at home, prep hair with Diamond Oil Shampoo , £11.20 and Conditioner , £12.40 and apply Extreme Anti-Snap Leave-in Treatment , £13.80 to lengths. Blow-dry with a round brush for a super smooth finish.
NEW BUSINESS IN THE FRONT, PARTY IN THE BACK
As seen at
House of Holland, Issey Miyake and Gucci SS14.
Perfect for
Poolside chic.
Get the look
Is the mullet making a comeback? Thankfully not. This look was all about dual texture - more fashion week model, less Billy Ray Cyrus.
Adam Reed , the lead stylist of the BaByliss Pro Team backstage at House of Holland created a ‘Slick to Dry’ style for the designer’s ‘Homegirls’ collection. He described the look as ultra groomed, yet soft and feminine rebel hair. The mixture of textures makes it the perfect choice if you’re looking to channel wet-look hair in an on-trend way without even having to step into the pool.
After drying hair using the BaByliss Pro Volare Dryer , £115.89, a gel and shine enhancing cream was used to add hold to the roots and create a slicked back, narrow look. He added a feminine bend using the BaByliss Boutique Soft Waves Tong , £24.99. Ends were then brushed out to add more texture and finished using texturising spray.
TEXTURE WITH ATTITUDE TAKES CENTRE STAGE
As seen at
Todd Lynn, Jonathan Saunders and Salvatore Ferragamo.
Perfect for
Beach to bar.
Get the look
Backstage at Todd Lynn, Global Hair Ambassador Mark Hampton for Toni & Guy Hair Meet Wardrobe created a style to channel the grown up version of the ‘gang-girl’ of AW13’s collection. The result was a pulled back shape reminiscent of a ponytail forgotten – it’s texture at its toughest but also its most versatile.
Volume Plumping Mousse , £4.66 was applied liberally throughout the hair lengths. A centre parting was key for this look. Hair was pulled back behind the shoulders and Creative Style Spray Wax , £4.99 was used through the lengths. Hair was divided into sections, twisted and clipped to the head with sectioning clips.
Hair was dried with a hairdryer and diffuser to create movement.
When nearly dry, the twisted sections were taken down, tied into a loose ponytail at the base of the neck and blasted with a hairdryer. Sections were pulled out randomly and hair rubbed between the thumb and forefinger to achieve an undone finish. The band was removed and Creative Extreme Hold Hairspray , £4.66 was sprayed all over to finish.
VINTAGE HAIR MEETS MODERN VOLUME
As seen at
Holly Fulton, DSquared2 and Anna Sui SS14.
Perfect for
Ibiza nights.
Get the look
James Pecis for L’Oréal Paris created a full-bodied 70s inspired look backstage at Holly Fulton. Exuding all the glamour and fun of the disco era, the asymmetric style comprised of a collection of classic curls pinned to one side in a double French twist.
L’Oréal Elnett Hairspray , £6.60 was used to prep the hair, with the stronger version used to finish the style at the end. #TXT Volume Supersizing Spray , £3.79 was spritzed to give the hair some serious texture and a Mason Pearson brush was used to separate the curls to give it plenty of bounce and a playful edge to offset the severe side parting.
THE OFFSIDE PONYTAIL
As seen at
Christopher Raeburn, Stella McCartney and DKNY SS14.
Perfect for
Workout to brunch.
Get the look
Stephen Low for L’Oréal Professionnel backstage at Christopher Raeburn created a simple classic style with minimal product to seamlessly merge sports lux with daytime sophistication
A light spritz of Tecni Art Pli Thermo Fixing Spray , £10.80 was applied to give hair volume before being fixed with a parting starting from mid-eye level to add a feminine edge. To finish, hair was secured in a low ponytail using an elastic band. The key here is not to use too much spray or product in order to keep the style as natural as possible.
FESTIVAL BRAIDS
As seen at
Antonio Berardi, Giles and Temperley SS14.
Perfect for
Festivals.
Get the look
Rebellious braids were the order of the day backstage at Antonio Berardi. “The braids are a detail, they’re not the main focus,” said Eugene Souleiman. “A braid is very versatile,” he said, “It can look romantic, or strong tribal, or chic, depending on how you approach it.”
To recreate the look, blow dry hair straight using a soft bristle brush pulling the hair backwards away from the face. When hair is dry, section off the top and front sections, leaving an ‘under section.’
Divide the under section in two down the middle and spray Wella Professionals Perfect Setting Blow Dry Lotion , £7.50 to each section to add control when you come to braid. Create two braids, starting flat to the scalp but pulling the braid out so that it sits away from the ear.
Release the sectioned off hair and run straightening irons through the hair, clamping the ends to prevent it from looking too soft, then section by section starting at the underneath, pat Extra Volume Styling Mousse , £10.50 into the roots of the hair, combing each section through with a fine tooth comb.
Continue this process all the way through to the front section of hair. Take a wide tooth comb and rake hair back, creating a ‘rocker’ style effect.
Pin the hair above the braid above each ear and dry the mousse using a blowdryer diffuser. When ‘set’ release the pins, pulling one braid forward and leaving the other to hang behind the shoulder.
Extra tip: “It’s not easy doing a corn-row! Spray Wella Professionals Stay Styled Finishing Spray , £10.70 onto the roots of the hair and it will help you to get the hair to stick together as well as acting like a lubricant so you have more control as you braid.”
LOOK ON THE SHINY SIDE
As seen at
Matthew Williamson, Prada and Dries Von Noten SS14.
Perfect for
Going from boardroom to bar.
Get the look
For a quick fix way to go from day to night, simply switch your parting for something more daring such as the deep side parts seen at this season’s shows. The key in making this look luxe lies in the high shine finish.
Backstage at Matthew Williamson, Mark Hampton took inspiration from the 70s jet-setter, “Matthew’s hair look is always very natural, but the Matthew Williamson woman is always chic with a hint of glamour. The 70s style blown-out look that we’ve done this season has an effortlessly polished beauty to it,” he said.
To recreate the look, apply Smoothing Detangler , £4.26 to lengths to reduce any frizziness. Next, use Glamour Volume Plumping Whip , £4.79 to the roots and lengths and blow-dry with a barrel brush. Take sections of the hair and tong the end lengths of the hair with the Glamour Jumbo Tong , £20.
Create a side part to the centre of the crown. Tease the hair at the top of the crown to a touch of retro volume. Finish with a spritz of Glamour Firm Hold Hairspray , £4.66 all over the head to set.
BIG AND BOLD HAIR ACCESSORIES
As seen at
Roksanda Ilincic, Vera Wang and Victoria Beckham SS14.
Perfect for
A garden party.
Get the look
If there’s one lesson to be learnt from the SS14 runways about hair accessories, it's to not be afraid to make a statement.
Whether it was bows at Roksanda Ilincic or stretchy hairbands at Victoria Beckham and Vera Wang, the common thread is to keep the rest of the hairstyle simple and let the accessory speak for itself. At Roksanda Ilincic, Luke Hersheson wanted the look to be effortless and to avoid looking too ‘done.’ To create the imperfect pony, he prepped the hair using Tecni Art Constructor , £13 and roughly using his hands, pulled the hair back and fixed it in place with elastic. The pony was then tonged loosely using a wide barrelled tong, sprayed with Tecni Art Fresh Dust , £10.49 to add texture and Tecni Art Fix Anti-Frizz , £9.80 to reduce static.
The bow was created using black neoprene fabric and was kept rigid for the perfect mix of femininity and masculinity that was pretty and strong at the same time.
