1 / 13

The 12 best short hairstyles ever

Tempted to bite the bullet and swap long locks for short hair instead? We’ve all thought about it at one point or another, but which hairstyle’s best? Between pixie cuts, bobs and long bobs, undercuts, highlights and layers, finding The One can prove to be a pretty difficult and risky business.

To provide the perfect portfolio of hair inspiration we’ve looked through the archives and compiled the 12 best celebrity short hairstyles of all time and asked a range of top hair stylists for their top tips too. Make sure to have these hair ideas at the ready to show your hairdressers, because finding your perfect short hairstyle has never been easier.

Pssst - see our inspiration compilation of the best layered hairstyles here